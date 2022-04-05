Problems with mental health such as anxiety, depression, and drug abuse have skyrocketed in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Five counties in northwest Missouri plan to aid these problems in their communities by joining together to create a mental health co-op.
Nodaway County, Gentry County, Atchison County, Holt County and Worth County will be creating the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees. This will consist of a board from each county to facilitate, coordinate and fund a sustaining mental health program.
This was brought forward by the 4th Judicial Circuit Leadership Team on Mental Health and Criminal Justice, led by Associate Circuit Judge for Nodaway County Robert Rice. This leadership team was created in late 2020 in order to help address gaps in mental health resources across the region of northwest Missouri. Members of the leadership team come from various career fields, including health, law enforcement and judicial organizations.
The reasoning behind this proposal is that many people in the region were not able to get the care that they needed in their own communities. Some people have to travel to St. Joseph and Kansas City to get treatment.
“Our goal is to obtain additional mental health resources to handle the public health crisis that we’re facing with mental health issues in northwest Missouri,” Rice said.
Each county that participates will be able to nominate board members to participate, with seven from Nodaway County, one from Worth County, and two each from Atchison, Gentry and Holt counties. These numbers are based on the population of each of the counties, with the counties with higher populations having more representatives, and the ones with lower populations having less.
Of the five counties, four had signed on to an initial agreement that would have created the board, but the Atchison County Commission didn’t initially agree with the plan after expressing concern over the representation on the board and the potential financial obligation involved.
It was officially approved when Atchison County was brought back in on March 22. The county came back into the fold after the number of board members from the county was increased from one member to two members in order to address their concerns about board representation.
“I think any time you can combine resources and get more people on the boat to row the boat, the further you’ll go. Could we do something just in Nodaway County? Sure. But could we do more if we included Holt, Worth, Atchison and Gentry? In my opinion, absolutely, and it’s worth it in order to combine our resources and to add to our strength by including as many as possible,” Rice said.
This process will occur in two different phases. Phase one will involve the implementation of a grant, while phase two will be for implementing long-term mental health services.
Megan Jennings, director of development for the St. Francis Foundation, said Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville has done a community health needs assessment for about a decade, and mental health has been number one in community health needs in recent years.
“We need every county involved,” Jennings said. “This is everyone’s problem to solve. It’s going to take all of us coming together to build real solutions for change.”
Jennings said she thinks Rice’s presentations have brought about a greater awareness of the problems these five counties are facing.
“Not everyone has a real understanding of the mental health crisis affecting our schools, families and communities,” Jennings said. “(The mental health co-op) gives everybody a lifeline and support, especially our rural communities and school districts. This is across the board an opportunity for everyone and even the smallest counties to have a voice and to be able to bring real, meaningful solutions to their communities.”
Jennings commended the work Rice has done so far with bringing this initiative to the forefront and giving smaller counties a seat at the table throughout the process.
“It’s not always typical that someone in the judicial system would really recognize that it’s a preventative care model that really helps create that change,” Jennings said. “It’s not only providing resources now; it’s creating a region where mental health is on the forefront of our minds. It becomes about the help for the now, but it becomes about changing the trajectory for the future as well.”
