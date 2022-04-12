As COVID-19 guidelines start to ease, many cities are trying to recover and boost their overall tourism numbers. Maryville officials planned to do the same, starting by hiring DeAnn Davison, the city’s first tourism director. She started in the position on April 4.
This newly created position will have Davison guiding the city’s tourism efforts. She will be the part-time executive director of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, which focuses on making improvements to and revitalizing downtown Maryville. This nonprofit organization was established in 2015. Davison said she plans to bring her 10 years of experience in marketing and community relations to this new position.
Although she is not originally from Maryville, Davison said coming to Northwest as a student made her fall in love with the city, and it was what persuaded her to stay in Maryville and become more involved with the town and the community.
“As someone who came to college here 20 years ago and decided to make Maryville my home, this town has been so impactful for me at every stage of my adult life,” Davison said. “I want the very best for the businesses and citizens of this community and am excited to be an active part in the next chapter of Maryville. I think it’s important to give back to the communities that you’re in, so I'm excited to be able to do that.”
Davison has been a part of the Maryville community for many years, as she got her bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and her master's in business administration and marketing from Northwest. She also was the marketing specialist for the University and the marketing coordinator for Aramark for a total of 19 months . She eventually decided to become further involved in Maryville’s affairs by becoming a part of MDIO.
She was a general member of the organization before transitioning to the position of subcommittee head. Davison eventually became a member of the MDIO Board, which is how she came across the director position.
“I’ve been involved with downtown Maryville for 6 years, so I was very familiar with downtown and what this position would be, and so that’s why I was interested in applying,” Davison said.
Davison said she is looking forward to making connections in the community and around the state in order to help Maryville grow. The main challenge of the position will be its newness , she said, a learning experience for both herself and the community.
Davison said a tourism director is important for any city to have in order to help boost overall tourism numbers and to help keep the cities from declining in tourists.
“In order to survive, you need to grow. In order to grow, you need people to see what you can offer not only a tourist but someone living here,” Davison said. “I think it’s important to bring people in and show them, whether they’re already a member of the community or someone visiting, the different things that Maryville has to offer.”
