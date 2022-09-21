The Food and Drug Administration recently approved a new COVID-19 booster shot through Pfizer and Moderna on Aug. 31. This shot is supposed to target the original variant and the latest Omicron variant, along with its sub-strains.
Assistant Vice President of Health and Wellbeing for the University Wellness Center Chris Dawe said there are some students who are still getting tested for COVID-19 through the Wellness Center, and there have also been some positive cases throughout this semester so far.
He said that the newest booster shots are available at the Wellness Center, they are currently taking a waitlist of students and taking three of them at a time to not waste the vials of the vaccine. Dawe also said anyone who has previously gotten a booster shot can get the newest one as well, as long as it has been two months since their last shot.
“As the CDC recommends, we certainly recommend that all our students are up to date with their vaccines,” Dawe said. “We recommend they get flu shots, we recommend they get the boosters, because the more people that are vaccinated, the stronger individual and community immunity will be.”
President of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Nate Blackford said the medical center is still experiencing positive tests of COVID-19, but the symptoms are much milder for most patients compared to the two original strains.
“The good news is, while positivity rates are higher than desired, the actual acuity is much less, and we’re not seeing the same impact on hospital resources,” Blackford said.
Nodaway County has 45 cases of COVID-19 as of Sept. 11, according to data collected by Nodaway County Health Center. There are currently 4 COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, and there has been a 1.74% increase in positive cases over 14 days as of Sept. 11. The total number of cases for Nodaway county is now at 6,882.
Pharmacy Regional Manager for Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Jessica Simpson said she hopes the vaccines will be administered more widely to the public in the near future. Mosaic Medical Center- Maryville currently does not have the newest COVID-19 boosters, and it is unknown when they will receive them.
She added that she has been in contact with the Nodaway County Health Department and Assistant Director of the University Wellness Center Clinic Services Judy Frueh.
“We’ve all been in touch about what we can order, when it’s supposed to be arriving,'' Simpson said. “I think that there will probably be several places available to receive vaccines hopefully in the very near future.”
Blackford said he believes people need to treat COVID-19 like they would any other viral illness by staying home when exhibiting symptoms and washing hands frequently.
“It’s like any infectious disease,” Blackford said. “You want to do your part to control the spread. I’d give the same answer for the flu, I’d give the same answer for any other kind of virus. If you have a fever, if you’re not feeling well, stay home.”
Blackford added that COVID-19 is something that is here to stay, and we have to treat it as an endemic and like any other infectious disease that can be spread among large groups of people.
“It’s gonna be a part of our lives,” Blackford said. “We can’t be afraid of it, but we have to be aware of it and continue to do our part just like any other virus that might be going around the community.”
