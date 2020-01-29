Throughout the week of Jan. 20, multicultural organizations on campus hosted events for Martin Luther King Jr. Week.
The Black Student Union, SISTAH, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Minority Men’s Organization all participated in hosting events to honor King .
One of the events was the Black Student Union’s CPR training session at Martindale Gymnasium Jan. 21.
Kari Frye, board member of the BSU, said the organization chose to do this event because it was a good skill to have.
“It was a good time to implement it into MLK Week because it was about community. When you can have that skill to help someone in your community, it’s a really good thing,” Frye said.
SISTAH hosted a trivia night themed around black cinema in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom. Around 50 people attended the event.
SISTAH member Infiniti Anderson said they based the event off of Student Activities Council’s movie showing last semester.
“Last semester SAC did a movie showing of black horror, which is black cinema more focused around horror movies,” Anderson said. “So we just worked from that and did all black cinema questions. It was categories like history, drama, comedy, romance, musical.”
All of SISTAH’s board members also attended the day of service that was held Jan. 20.
The MMO held a movie showing at the Station West Room. They showed “13th,” a Netflix documentary about the history of racial inequality in the United States and the amount of African Americans that were imprisoned during the civil rights movement.
Prentiss Smith, board member of MMO, said the reason the organization chose this movie was because the board felt the message was important, especially during MLK week.
“We kind of thought, ‘How does it tie with MLK?’ I believe somebody explained to me that they thought Martin Luther King Jr. would want to show behind the scenes on why is this injustice happening and what can we do about it,” Smith said.
Around 10-15 people attended the event. Smith said the reason they chose a movie night was because it was simple yet impactful.
“We didn’t want to put too much effort into it, but we also wanted to leave people with something to think about as they left the movie,” Smith said.
Delta Sigma Theta had a toiletry drive that ran during the week before MLK Week, from Jan. 15-22.
Alica Trotter, chapter member, said the chapter collected hygiene products such as soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body washes and even water.
“We ended up getting a box full. Along with a 40 pack of water. I would say around 40 items individually,” Trotter said.
Some of the chapter members volunteered at the Family and Children’s Center on the day of service and found out that the center needed cleaning supplies.
“The chapter itself is donating some cleaning supplies that the center needs. Before we donate, we are going to go to the store and buy some of those things,” Trotter said.
