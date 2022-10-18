Vibrant shades of yellow, blue and green bring life to a sterile, white space. The works of mixed media ceramic artist Ellen Kleckner brightened the Olive DeLuce Gallery with its color.
Northwest Department of Fine and Performing Arts hosted Kleckner for a public lecture at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Accompanying the lecture, her exhibition entitled “Coupling” will be on display in the Olive DeLuce Gallery until Nov. 18.
Kleckner is a globally recognized artist and art educator who is currently living in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Along with that, Kleckner is the executive director of the Iowa Ceramics Center and Glass Studio. Throughout the lecture, she discussed her various works, her journey in art through her schooling up until now and careers in art.
“I’m talking a lot about my current work, but that work is built upon 20 years of creating and making in the art field,” Kleckner said. “Although this is a new body of work, it’s really built upon that foundation of working and making.”
While Kleckner has paid her dues through climbing the ladder of the art industry, she has also paid her dues in terms of education in art. She received a bachelor’s degree in ceramics from the Appalachian Center for Craft and obtained a master’s degree in arts from Ohio University.
Northwest Assistant Professor of Ceramics Veronica Watkins said the University has opportunities to submit proposals for visiting artists with the Missouri Arts Council, and Kleckner was an artist that Watkins had wanted to visit Northwest for a while.
“I’ve seen her work, and I thought it was really great,” Watkins said. “I thought she would have specific experience within the arts about careers, administration and residencies that would be of great interest to our students.”
Watkins said two of the reasons she thinks Kleckner is an important artist to have visit Northwest is because she has a lot of education and has a lot of experience in various areas of art. Watkins said she believes that both of these things are relevant to Northwest students.
“The caliber of artist that she is sets a great example for our students,” Watkins said
Freshman fine arts studio major Ffiona Stone said that one of the biggest things that she learned from Kleckner’s lecture was the importance of collaboration with other artists and learning new skills from them.
“My whole life I’ve kind of looked at art as kind of my thing,” Stone said. “But seeing how much she’s learned from researching and pulling in ideas from other artists, it’s inspired me to maybe branch out a little more and maybe invite other people into my process.”
Something that made this specific visit different from other lectures and exhibitions that the department has done at Northwest previously is that Kleckner was on campus the day of and the day after giving her lecture.
During her time on campus, she conducted multiple live demonstrations of her artistic process. She also conversed with and gave critiques to Northwest art students.
Kleckner said she hopes that the demonstrations gave students a glimpse into the different methods that she uses in order to create her work and showed them just how long the process to create art can be.
“More than anything I want students to see the process,” Kleckner said. “It’s not quick and easy. It’s not a check off the box, this is done. It’s a long, multistep process.”
Kleckner said she also hopes that being on campus for a couple of days and working with students will encourage them to have more discussions about the meaning behind their work and their peer’s work.
“A space like a school, people can have those conversations, and I want to encourage those creative conversations with students,” Kleckner said.
