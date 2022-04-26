Out with the old and in with the new — Student Senate’s last meeting of the school year marked the transition of power to the 100th Student Senate. This will be the 100th year that Student Senate has been an official organization on campus, marking a century since its creation.
The 100th Student Senate Executive Board — consisting of President Elizabeth Motazedi, Vice President Dami Popoola, Secretary Garrison Kennedy and Treasurer Jillian McNamara — were all officially sworn into their new roles, along with various Senators who will be in new positions during the next academic year.
99th Student Senate President Bailey Hendrickson said the role is a big responsibility. She wanted Motazedi, who will be taking her place, to know that this position will come with many amazing opportunities and experiences she will hold on to for a lifetime.
She said her hope for the 100th Student Senate is that Senators understand that while it’s a big milestone, it's not about them; it’s about speaking up for the student body.
“There is a lot of glamor and hype around being the ‘100th Senate,’ and I want them to know that it’s OK to soak up the fun times, but it is also important to use your level of leadership for good,” Hendrickson said.
99th Student Senate Vice President Hunter Grantham also gave advice to his successor. He told Popoola to work hard and to know that he has a great support system to back him if something seems like too much to handle. In terms of the future of the Student Senate, he hopes it keeps up the good work after this year.
“We have accomplished a lot, and I am looking forward to the betterment of the University through this organization,” Grantham said.
99th Student Senate Secretary Chloe Kallhoff wanted Kennedy to know that this position is rewarding, and it allows for connections with other people in Senate and around campus. This position has given her a lot of opportunities, she said, and she hopes Kennedy gets those same opportunities. Kallhoff said she hopes to see lots of success from the Senate in the future.
“We've accomplished a lot, and I'm so excited to continue watching everyone grow in their roles,” Kallhoff said.
The advice that 99th Student Senate Treasurer Jenna Lee-Johnson had for the next treasurer was to work hard to spend money in the way that benefits the student body the most.
“New faces, new leadership and a lot more good being done for the student body,” Lee-Johnson said.
Motazedi said she is honored and humbled to have been elected president. She is looking forward to the 100th year, as it is an exciting milestone.
“The 100th is always something that you’re going to remember, but also, for me personally, as soon as I joined I was like, ‘Oh I wanna add this, I wanna do this,’” Motazedi said. “I see such a light in the future, especially with COVID going away, to really make this something so special. With this milestone, even being young, I am so excited to just go into it and do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.