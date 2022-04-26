Theatre professor Theo Ross has taught at Northwest longer than any other professor at the University, and this spring term will be his last. He has been at the University since 1978, a total of 44 years, and has directed and supervised student directors in over 100 theater productions during his career here.
He got his bachelor’s degree in speech, theatre and English education in 1970 from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He then went on to earn his master’s degree in speech and theatre education in 1972 from Bradley University. He earned another master’s in theatre performance in 1974 from Bradley University. He then finished his education with his doctorate in theatre history in 1981 from University of Missouri.
He said there have been a lot of changes to Northwest during his time, but the key values and culture of the University have remained the same.
“At its core, Northwest is very much the same institution as when I came here,” Ross said. “The size, while a little bit larger, still is conducive to a culture where you get to know each other. It’s like where people change on the outside, but they stay the same on the inside. It’s the same way with the institution with the physical changes on the outside, but at its core, the personality and the culture is still very much the same.”
Ross has had many accomplishments during his career as a Northwest professor. He said his biggest accomplishments throughout his time at Northwest were the construction of the Studio Theater in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts and preparing dozens of speech and theater teachers for careers in education.
As someone who has been on the Northwest campus for a long time, Ross knows a lot about teaching in higher education and being a part of the campus community. A piece of advice Ross gave to incoming Northwest professors is to get involved with campus organizations in some way and to interact with students outside of class.
“Immerse yourself in the culture of the institution. It’s not just a job in my opinion,” Ross said.
Ross has had many ups and downs throughout his career at Northwest and has learned a lot from his experience. He said the biggest thing he learned from Northwest is that teaching in higher education is both easier and harder than most people think.
“If you really want to do it right, it can be very challenging, but once you have the right attitude toward it and once you get into the rhythm and have the experience under your belt, it becomes very rewarding,” Ross said “If you love it, it becomes easier to do.”
Ross has seen many important milestones for Northwest during his 44 years, and he has made many memories with students and other faculty. One of his favorite memories at Northwest is the overall atmosphere of Homecoming, he said, and he loves when previous students stop by to visit him during that time.
“When they say that they are having some degree of success today either professionally or personally because of something that came through one of my classes or my theatre production work, that’s my favorite thing,” Ross said.
Ross said that when he leaves after this semester, he hopes to see Northwest keep its vision and direction focused toward the contributions it can make in the students' lives.
After he leaves Northwest, he plans to travel with his wife and potentially relocate. If they make that decision, he wants to be involved in theatre as an audience member wherever they end up.
Northwest is the place Ross was hoping to spend his time, he said, and he’s appreciative of his time here, his colleagues and his students.
“Sometimes faculty come to Northwest or places like it and say, ‘Oh, I’ll just be here for three years then I’ll move on, it's not really the place I want to stay in.’ This was exactly the kind of spot that I hoped that I'd be able to eventually retire from,” Ross said. “I didn’t know I would be able to get a job at this kind of institution right after I completed my doctorate, and there were several things that happened to me early that convinced me to stay. I have loved and never regretted that decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.