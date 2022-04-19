Sexual Assault Awareness Month is a month of education and reflection regarding the topic of sexual assault. It was first nationally observed in the United States in 2001, and has been observed by Northwest through various events during the month for many years.
One of the biggest events on campus that has been ongoing since the start of this month is the “What Were You Wearing” display in the Administration Building. The exhibit displays clothing along with stories of survivors of sexual assault to change the mindset that sexual assault happens because of the clothes a person is wearing.
One way the Maryville community has become involved in Sexual Assault Awareness Month is through a business called Hearth and Clay. Julia Day, owner of Hearth and Clay, has made clay earrings and signs in teal, the awareness color for sexual assault, in honor of the month. She is donating 100% of the proceeds for these earrings and signs back to North Star Advocacy Center throughout all this month. Minnie Lane is selling them all month as well. Anyone interested can follow her page on Facebook or Instagram to place an order.
North Star Advocacy Center, originally named The Children’s Center of Northwest Missouri, was established in 1998, and it provides services to victims of sexual and domestic violence. It serves Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties with case and crisis management, court advocacy, a 24-hour Crisis Hotline, a local sexual assault response team and more.
Meghann Kosman, court and victim advocate and volunteer coordinator for North Star, said Sexual Assault Awareness Month is important because it helps clear up misconceptions people may have about sexual assault.
“I think there is a lot of misinformation out there and misunderstanding about sexual assault, whether that goes off of culture, what we’ve been taught, what we see in the media, or what we learn from our friends,” Kosman said. “Those misunderstandings sometimes purposely, and sometimes unintentionally, go towards this culture of blaming the victim, which is not helpful when we have victims of sexual assault going on their journey of healing.”
Another event will be Walk a Mile in Her Shoes, a collaboration between the Northwest Interfraternity Council, The Wellness Center and North Star.
IFC members will be walking a mile in high heels as a to tribute women who have experienced sexual assault. The event will start at 5 p.m. April 26 at the Memorial Bell Tower.
There will also be a “Denim Day” April 27, in which Northwest students, faculty and staff will be encouraged to wear denim to show support for survivors of sexual assault.
Kosman said sexual assault education is an important part of prevention and giving support to survivors.
“When people have a better understanding of sexual assault, consent, the laws and how it truly affects victims of sexual assault, I think that healing will be a little bit easier for the people who are affected,” Kosman said.
A different event occurring in the community will be the Putt Putt Pub Crawl, which will be a collaboration between the city of Maryville and North Star. This event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 30, and all proceeds will go to North Star. It will be $40 per team of four, and you can go to any of the participating bars to register. The participating bars and liquor stores are The Pub, Burny’s Sport Bar, Shooters, The American Legion, Bearcat Lanes, Hy-Vee, 39th Street Liquor and The Powerhouse Bar.
Health and Wellbeing Assistant Vice President Chris Dawe said sexual assault is often seen by many people as a women’s issue when, in reality, it’s the exact opposite.
“Far too often we think of sexual assault as a women’s issue. It’s not,” Dawe said. “It’s a really unfortunate thing, but we’re still doing things like teaching self defense to women to protect themselves and to stay safe, when the focus should be much more on the other side of that equation.”
Kosman said she wants students who have been sexually assaulted to know they’re not alone and it was not their fault.
“For students who have not experienced sexual assault, be a good listener, ally and advocate. You don’t have to have the job title of victim advocate to make a difference,” Kosman said.
For students who are interested, anyone over 18 can volunteer at North Star in various ways. For more information about volunteering, contact Kosman through email at advocate1@northstarac.org, or on phone at 660.562.2320 or visit the North Star website.
