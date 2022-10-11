Mozingo Outdoor Education Recreation Area is seen by most people in the Maryville area as a place for kids to have fun. This past weekend Oct. 7-9, it was turned into just the opposite. The park with its impressive views was now filled with people with colorful vests everywhere and others who were covered with fake blood, cuts, burns or with items such as pieces of wood appearing to be coming out of their bodies.
The recreation park hosted Missouri Hope, a field training exercise which involves the resources of Northwest Missouri State University's Emergency & Disaster Management Program, along with a variety of local and state emergency response resources.
Volunteer recruiter Peter Adam, who is in charge of finding volunteers to role-play as injured people for the event, said that this is a great way for first responders to prepare for real life scenarios.
“One of the things about these skills is the more you practice them, the better you are at using them,” Adam said. “It’s not everyday that you get a mass disaster, so a scenario like this is very good practice for them.”
These exercises are required for Northwest students who are studying majors or minors in emergency disaster management, but nursing students and emergency medical technicians from all over the country also have the opportunity to participate.
60 students participated in the exercise, another 60 volunteers worked throughout the weekend as staff members, and 185 volunteers of all ages played the roles of victims according to a Northwest news release.
People have traveled from Kansas, other parts of Missouri, and some have even traveled from as far as Atlanta for this event, the Missouri Hope Director Mark Corson said.
Missouri Hope was produced for the first time in fall of 2012, but there are other field exercises that EDM students have the opportunity to be involved in as well. There is also New York Hope and Florida Hope. Missouri Hope and Florida Hope focus more on domestic emergency disaster response, whereas New York Hope is focused on regional coordinated disaster response.
Nursing student Skylar Hill believes that events like Missouri Hope give nursing students real world experience and practice on how to stay calm under pressure and deal with stressful events.
“Instead of just spending your whole time in school in a book, you’re actually getting there in person, dealing with real patients in a simulation exercise,” Hill said.
Hill said he believes this is an important event to have in order for both nursing majors and EDM majors to have a chance to learn how to properly collaborate with other people they may be working with in these situations.
“The foundation of this event is learning how to work with a team,” Hill said. “I think without a team, you’re liable to fall because you can’t handle these situations by yourself.”
Sophomore EDM major Ashley Bland said that Missouri Hope is a great way for those in her major to become aware of their personal responses to stress in order to better prepare themselves for potential incidents in the future.
“If you’ve never been in a situation like this before, you don’t know how you’re going to act, and Missouri Hope is definitely a high stress situation,” Bland said. “So that way they can experience how they’re going to react to stuff and how things are going to go.”
Volunteer role-players Makayla Aryes and Thomas Aryes drove from Kansas City, Missouri, in order to participate in the event. They said it was a very interesting experience to be put in special effects makeup to make them appear injured.
“At first I was like ‘this is gonna look really weird’ but then it looked really gory and realistic,” Thomas Aryes said. “It’s kind of odd when you’re looking at your wife and you’re like ‘there’s a piece of wood coming out of your collarbone’.”
The pair also said that they both were glad they were able to be a part of an event that assists in preparing first responders for real life scenarios the way that Missouri Hope does.
“The first responders, the people who we’re asking to go through the really difficult situations and be the person we look up to to help provide structure and order during a disaster, that’s not in our nature to be calm during,” Thomas Aryes said. “So for us to be able to be a part of a situation that allows them to gain practice, if that helps the treatment that someone receives during an actual disaster be 10% better, that person has a 10% better outcome.”
Bland said that she hopes all the people who were involved in Missouri Hope will take away their experiences and everything they learned from it.
“We pull a lot of different experiences together,” Bland said “ It’s a really good experience in my opinion. There’s no other way to train for these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.