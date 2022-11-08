Student Senate had multiple discussions regarding how to use its budget during its Nov. 8 meeting.
The first discussion was about whether or not to appropriate funds to the Northwest Office of Diversity and Inclusion in order to partially fund its Martin Luther King Jr. Week activities. While Senate isn’t allowed to appropriate funds to school departments according to its bylaws, Student Senate Executive President Elizabeth Motazedi said there were three main options that the Senate could utilize in this situation.
The first potential change discussed was Senate could change the bylaw in order to allow Senate to appropriate funds to school departments. The second being that Senate could supersede the bylaw in this specific instance. The final potential option was Senate could combine money from various Senate committees to not break the bylaw. The senators had a discussion about how to move forward, but no official decision was voted on.
In terms of other budget discussion during the meeting, two organizations gave presentations to request appropriations from Senate during the meeting, Physical Education Club and Alternative Spring Break.
Physical Education Club requested a $700 appropriation from Senate in order for eight of its members to attend the annual MOSHAPE conference at the Lake of the Ozarks from Nov. 11-13. President of PE Club Abagale Lingle and Treasurer of PE Club Elaina Bladt gave the appropriation presentation on behalf of the organization. The Senate voted unanimously to appropriate the funds.
Bladt said MOSHAPE is an important event for Physical Education Club members to attend because they can make connections with current PE teachers, retired PE teachers and other physical education majors at this conference.
“Down the line if you have questions, you can call them up and ask them those questions or even just bounce ideas off of them, and they can do the same for you,” Bladt said. “You just get to know people from around the state better that way.”
Alternative Spring Break requested a $2,000 appropriation from Senate in order to fund the various costs of its service trip to San Francisco. The organization will be working with Habitat for Humanity during its time in San Francisco.
ASB President Elisha Westover and ASB Vice President Sage Thelen gave the presentation on behalf of the organization. The senators had a lively discussion regarding the amount requested from ASB, as the normal maximum amount Senate can appropriate to an organization is $1,500. The majority of senators voted to appropriate $1,500 to ASB.
“It’s a really good organization to be in just for the service of it,” Thelen said. “We don’t go out on spring break or go home, we end up going to different states, we’ll go around and do beach restoration or Habitat for Humanity. It’s a great way to get involved in communities and learn along the way.”
Motazedi also announced during her report that Senate has a new Parliamentarian, freshman Riley Steele.
Student Senate Executive Secretary Garrison Kennedy announced during his report that he will not be continuing in his role for Student Senate after the fall semester. Public Relations Chair Jaelee Pittel will be taking over the role of secretary for Kennedy starting in the spring.
