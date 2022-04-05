Student Senate was in the midst of its election week for its first meeting of April.
Ballots were officially made available April 4 on Catpaws; voting ends April 8.
Senate discussed the approval of new additions to its bylaws. These changes will amend the role the Internal Relations Committee has in Senate and will have the committee working more closely with the Senate Executive Board.
The Internal Relations Committee helps student organizations take all of the steps required to become an official organization on campus, and serves as a "middle man" for the organizations and the rest of the senate. This new bylaw will allow for members of this committee to assist the executive board with finding and appointing new senate members when there are open positions.
Senate made another change to its bylaws at the meeting. Graduate students will now have a dedicated representative on Senate.
Senate also fulfilled its primary function at its April 5 meeting, giving a total of $5,312.52 in appropriations and a charitable donation to several student organizations.
The Collegiate Farm Bureau requested a $1,500 appropriation to fund its “Kids’ Farmer’s Market” at the Leet Center from 1-3 p.m. April 23.
President of Collegiate Farm Bradlie Wilmes said this event is important to have on campus in order to have kids learn about farming and agriculture.
“Having an event exposing children in our community to the farm and agriculture in general is important because young exposure helps them learn about something that is a staple in our society and about where their food comes from,” Wilmes said.
The funds cover various expenses, including expenses for rental vans, thank-you gifts for vendors and drivers, renting out the Agricultural Learning Center, and gift bags for the kids who attend. The appropriation passed unanimously.
Northwest Student Veterans Association requested a $640 appropriation fund for its “Land of the Mindful” barbecue, which will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13 in front of the J.W. Jones Student Union. This event will be an opportunity for the campus community to discuss various aspects of mental health. This appropriation was passed unanimously.
The Minority Men’s Organization requested $1,758.90 to fund its “Tribute to Women'' event, which will be April 6. The original appropriation was for $1,271.20, but due to the high RSVP numbers, more food was needed and the requested number was changed. Senate voted unanimously to amend the amount and appropriate the new number.
Alpha Sigma Alpha requested a charitable donation of $1,413.62 for its annual Special Olympics House of Pancakes, which will be held from 5-7 p.m. April 6. The amount was originally $790 but was changed to $1,413.62 due to catering costs. This donation would cover the costs of renting a tent and tables and to pay for Chris Cakes, the event’s caterer. Senate voted unanimously to amend the amount and appropriate the new funds.
“It gets everybody involved with each other. Everybody gets to hang out with people that they don’t usually hang out with, and they get to raise money for a good cause,” Alpha Sigma Alpha member Jenna King said.
