Emotions were high at the final meeting of the 99th Student Senate Executive Board before members pass on their positions to next year’s representatives.
As the meeting came to a close, President Bailey Hendrickson, Vice President Hunter Grantham, Treasurer Jenna Lee Johnson and Secretary Chloe Kallhoff all gave heartfelt goodbye speeches.
“It’s been an honor to serve you guys up here on the exec board,” Grantham said. “I hope you guys got a lot out of it. I know we all did. It’s gonna be weird to think about not having anything Tuesday nights. Thank you for an amazing year.”
“I know I said thank you to everyone earlier, but I want to thank the Executive Board. You guys became my best friends this year, and I love you and thank you,” Johnson said.
While Johnson and Grantham will be moving on to student teaching in the fall, Kalhoff and Hendrickson will be graduating.
“Thank you guys so much for allowing me to sit up here every Tuesday night. It’s been a complete blast and I’m very sad. I think it’s finally hitting me that I will not be here in two weeks to sit up here with all of you guys. It’s been a pleasure, so thank you,” Kallhoff said.
Hendrickson started her speech by thanking her fellow Executive Board members, saying they were some of her biggest encouragers and some of the greatest leaders she has met, and she thanked them for taking on these roles alongside her. She added that over her four years in Senate, she has become a different person and leader than she was when she first came to Northwest and first joined Senate.
“This organization has shaped me into a more developed leader, and more importantly, the people in this organization helped me be the leader I am today,” Hendrickson said. “The biggest piece of inspiration I have for the 100th Student Senate is to not remain the same. I hope that you can look back at this time next year and realize that you have changed and, hopefully, for the better.”
Next week’s meeting will be the final meeting of the year, with the 100th Senate Executive Board taking over.
The 99th Executive Board also gave their final appropriation of the year to the Physical Education Professionals Club. It requested an appropriation of $800 to cover various travel expenses for its trip to the Society of Health and Physical Education America Convention.
“It’s pretty much like Missouri SHAPE that we went to in the first semester, except instead of just all Missouri P.E. teachers and health teachers, they're taking all of those committees from all 50 states and bringing them to one place,” said Roscoe Flint, treasurer of Physical Education Professionals Club.
This convention will be held April 26-29 in New Orleans.
“At the convention, I will be presented the National Outstanding Physical Education Major Award representing Northwest Missouri State University Physical Education,” said Abagale Lingle, president of Physical Education Professionals Club. “I am also the MO SHAPE president elect, so MO SHAPE is sending me completely free,” Lingle said.
Senate voted unanimously to appropriate the funds.
