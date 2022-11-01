Indigenous American Heritage Month began Nov. 1, and many people and communities have plans to honor it, including Northwest.
Northwest held a beading event from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom. At this event, students learned how to bead bracelets, and Kami Jones, who is in charge of communication and group tours at the St. Joseph Museum, brought in a variety of indigenous artifacts from the museum for students to look at, such as a necklace, a cradleboard and multiple others.
“When European people came over, they tried to destroy that culture and tried to breed it out of Native Americans and out of their society,” Jones said. “It’s important to celebrate that those cultures are still around.”
Jones said Indigenous American Heritage Month is an opportunity to talk with Indigenous Americans, including those in nations in northwest Missouri today. Jones said it’s a chance to listen to them and discuss their culture.
“It is the appreciation of Native American culture. It’s a time you can actually learn. Learning the real history, not the whitewashed history and appreciating that those cultures still exist today,” Jones said.
Robert Voss, associate professor of history at Northwest, said for many Indigenous people, November is a hard month because of Thanksgiving. Voss said Northwest students need to recognize the story they were taught about Thanksgiving as children is not necessarily the true one and is much more complicated, and they also need to recognize the true history of the relationship between Europeans and Indigenous Americans.
“It's important to understand that there is some different history to that day than just a celebration of harvest and Thanksgiving,” Voss said. “We should recognize that Indigenous people were pushed off their land. That Europeans came in and occupied as settlers. It’s important to understand and acknowledge the real history of times like Thanksgiving.”
Diversity and Inclusion hosted a Movie Night 6-8 p.m. Nov. 9 in the Student Union Boardroom. The movie that will be played is titled “Te Ata,” a Netflix film based on the true story of Mary Thompson Fisher, widely known as Te Ata. This tells the story of how she crossed cultural barriers to achieve fame as an actress and an Indigenous American storyteller.
Senior Coordinator of Diversity for the Diversity and Inclusion office at Northwest Jessie Peter said Indigenous American Heritage Month is important to honor at Northwest so that students who aren’t Indigenous can learn about Indigenous Americans and their culture.
“It’s important to remember our history, to learn about the struggles of Indigenous people and celebrate their achievements and contributions,” Peter said.
Peter also mentioned that in an effort to recognize Indigenous Americans, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, along with the President's Inclusion Advisory Board at Northwest, created the land acknowledgement. This statement recognizes the Indigenous lands that Northwest is on, and the impact Indigenous Americans have on American history. She encouraged the Northwest community to use this land acknowledgement statement in presentations and written materials.
She also encouraged students to visit the Native American and History Galleries at the St. Joseph Museum and the Nodaway County Historical Society to further their understanding of Indigenous people’s experiences in this area.
Voss said he wanted Northwest students to know there is a lot more history of Indigenous Americans and their cultures than most people in the United States are aware of.
“Indigenous history is much more robust, much more complicated than early writers, historians or ethnographers might have tried to guess at,” Voss said. “Only recently are we actually making inroads into recognizing that Indigenous American people had and have this robust history that has impacted all of North American and beyond.”
Voss said that while Indigenous American Heritage Month is important to honor, it’s important to honor Indigenous American heritage outside of the month of November.
“We can’t just let that recognition last for a month. It has to be something we constantly do,” Voss said.
