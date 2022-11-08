Stage combat and intimacy are two very specific skills to learn for those who are involved in theater, and Northwest held a stage combat and intimacy workshop to help various groups of people learn these skills. This workshop was open to the public to help people of all experience levels learn about stage combat and intimacy and how to do it safely.
The workshop was held from 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Ron Houston Performing Arts Center and was led by Bart Williams. Williams is the physicality and stage combat choreographer for Northwest’s upcoming production of “Much Ado About Nothing,” and he is an associate professor in the Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance at Southeast Missouri State University. For “Much Ado About Nothing,” Williams said he brought in more of the stage intimacy aspect of his experience.
This workshop covered many topics, such as the basics behind stage combat and intimacy, hand-to-hand combat and other various skills for staging or working in theatrical violence or physicality.
Katheryn Bilbo, associate professor of theater at Northwest, said that Williams is very patient and explains things effectively to people no matter their experience level with stage combat and intimacy.
“After being recommended by a theater faculty member, Bart Williams came to Northwest in 2019 to choreograph the stage violence in our production of ‘Macbeth,’” Bilbo said in an email to The Missourian. “I was so impressed by his work, I wanted to have him back as soon as I could.”
Williams said something that makes stage combat and stage intimacy important to learn is that many young actors have seen misconstrued versions of stage combat and intimacy, and learning the real thing helps them to distinguish between the real and fake versions.
“People are mixing up the real thing with the illusion that we need for stage,” Williams said. “This work is about finding the ‘play’ in play and respecting everyone’s boundaries and getting consent from your scene partners, but then making sure that not only are you and your partner safe, but you’re also communicating the story effectively for the audience.”
Bilbo said stage combat is an important skill for those involved in theater to learn because many inexperienced actors believe that onstage violence has to appear real in order to be effective. She said this is a dangerous assumption.
“While weapons used onstage are blunted and/or made less dangerous in some way, they are still capable of inflicting real damage,” Bilbo said in an email to The Missourian. “Directors and choreographers must take great care to maintain the safety of any actor involved in a scene with stage violence, but in addition, any actors involved in the scene need to be knowledgeable enough to keep themselves safe - and help their scene partners stay safe as well.”
Ellye Johnson, a sophomore speech and theater education major, said the most important thing she learned from the workshop was establishing boundaries and standing your ground with those boundaries.
“One of the very most important things for everyone, not just actors, to know is that you never have to justify your boundaries as a person and you need not justify those if they change, and they can always be adapted to,” Johnson said in an email to The Missourian.
Williams said he wants people who aren’t aware to know that stage combat and stage intimacy are like a magic trick or an illusion, and that just because the characters are doing something specific in the play doesn’t mean that the actors have to do the exact same thing.
“The lived experience that the characters have does not have to be the lived experience that the performers have,” Williams said. “It’s pretend, and because it’s pretend, you can find more joy in it, and you can make it repeatable.”
