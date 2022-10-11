The Student Senate meeting Oct. 11 was a sea of pink as far as the eye could see. Senators wore the color pink to the meeting in order to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Executive President Elizabeth Motazedi announced at the beginning of the meeting that Northwest’s seven-year contract with Aramark is expiring this coming June. She informed the Senators that there are positions open for student representatives on the Dining Bid Committee that will be determining whether or not to continue Aramark’s contract with the University.
“If you can serve on this committee or you’re interested, I highly recommend it,” Motazedi said during her report. “I’m sure there’s a lot of interesting things you’re going to be learning about that you wouldn’t expect to hear. I always recommend serving on faculty committees because they are very interesting and information that benefits you.”
Executive Treasurer Jillian McNamara announced that University Interim President Clarence Green will be at the Senate’s next meeting Oct. 18 to present a rollover budget proposal.
The Governmental Affairs Committee announced a proposal for a new bylaw. In the Student Senate bylaws, Senators are currently encouraged to fulfill at least two hours of community service per trimester, but this has not been enforced in recent years.
The new bylaw will determine whether or not this should be enforced. Many senators contributed to the discussion over the potential bylaw and had varying opinions on the matter.
Junior Class President Jenna Byrd said that she believes enforcing the two hours of community service per trimester for senators is a great idea.
“It’s a great way to get people involved and show that we want to help better the campus and the community,” Byrd said. “That will really benefit us.”
Residence Hall Association Representative Kevin Crooks announced that RHA will be holding the Dorm Trick or Treating event from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 26. Crooks also announced that there are a multitude of potential renovations and additions being discussed for residence halls and outdoor areas on campus.
“We’re looking at a possible dog park on campus for people with emotional support animals, and we're also looking for outdoor study facilities.” Crooks said.
Potential changes focused on residence halls specifically that were discussed were adding needle disposal in residence halls for students with diabetes and other students who take daily injections, upgrading thermostats in residence halls, updating water fountains in residence halls, and getting rid of carpet in the residence halls and replacing it with wood.
Sophomore Abigail Linhart was sworn in by Motazedi as the Sergeant in Arms on Student Senate at the meeting. The Sergeant in Arms serves as a messenger and maintains order during the course of Student Senate meetings, according to the Senate’s constitution.
Allison McCord, Allison Huynh, Anthony Martinez and Grant McDaniel were all nominated for the open on-campus representative position. The Senators voted Anthony Martinez to the position, and he was sworn in by Motazedi near the end of the meeting.
