The Phyllis and Richard Leet Center, the preschool attached to the Horace Mann Laboratory School, has undergone big changes. It's been over a year since it opened its infant and toddler daycare area. The daycare officially started taking children in July of 2021.
The center received a $1.6 million grant from the Missouri Department of Social Services in 2020. It was one of five higher education institutions in Missouri to receive Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act Child Care Plan funding.
This funding was focused on bettering the quality and availability of child care and early education programs in Missouri. As it was originally only a preschool, the grant went towards converting this area into one that would better suit the needs of infants and toddlers.
The new daycare is accepting a total of 21 children from the ages of six weeks to three years old, eight infants, eight children who are one to two years old and five children who are two to three years old.
Director of the Laboratory School and the Leet Center Laura King said that having this new daycare will be a lot of help to the Maryville community, as there are not many daycare providers in Maryville.
“It’s an area in the Maryville community that’s of great need,” King said. “Having a great high quality area where our practicum students can learn with us and then also be able to help the community was a big push in this.”
King also said having an area like the Leet Center on campus makes it much easier for early education students who are in the process of doing their observations, practicums or student teaching to accomplish those degree requirements.
“It gives them a very safe place close to campus,” King said. “The great thing about the way our practicums operate is they’re able to be in the classroom and are able to go right back upstairs and talk very quickly about what they’re learning.”
Northwest senior early education major Nicole David is a student employee at the center. She said having a center like this right on campus makes it much easier to have in person experience with children.
“As an education major I think it’s so beneficial because you get to come down here and get experience with the students which in some schools you don’t get to do,” David said.
Lead Teacher of the Leet Center Michelle Vaught said something that makes the infant and toddler area in the center unique from other traditional daycares is that it accommodates multiple age levels and it writes goals for each individual child based on developmental milestones.
“We hope that we can not just provide care but provide quality care,” Vaught said. “ We are not just your typical daycare. We put an educational and developmental twist on childcare.”
David said of the main reasons she decided to work at the center is that as an early education major, working at a childcare facility like the Leet Center while in college looks good on a resume.
“I’ve always loved kids since I was little,” David said. “I've always wanted to work at a daycare, I’ve just never gotten the opportunity to, so this was the perfect job for me.”
Vaught said that at the daycare, they start practicing social, educational and developmental skills with their youngest children right when they start coming to the center. She said even with their infants they are doing activities to help with educational development such as finger plays and reading books.
“Even with our infants, we’re providing opportunities for them to socialize and understand,” Vaught said. “We’re already helping them with that emotional development from those early stages, and we’re also working on educational development. We really want to provide those opportunities to learn and develop and grow through play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.