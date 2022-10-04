Student Senate Executive President Elizabeth Motazedi announced at the beginning of the Senate’s Oct. 4 meeting a survey will be sent out for all Senators to fill out regarding how they feel about how Senate is going so far, things Senate could be doing differently, etc. She also announced the next meeting will be a Pink Out in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Senate voted unanimously to approve new bylaws which will now require Senators to be in Senate for at least two semesters in order to receive a Student Senate cord for graduation.
The second bylaw states going forward, Senate will be requiring every Senator to participate in Diversity Equity and Inclusion training and will be requiring the Executive Board and Diversity Committee to collaborate on setting up the DEI trainings.
The final bylaw change allows people running in Senate elections to promote themselves to people, but not slander their opponents while doing so, or they may be disqualified from the election.
The Civic Service Committee announced it met with the Homecoming Philanthropy Committee and got all the software to sign people up for the Blood Drive and were provided with advertisement materials from the committee as well. The drive will be Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days in the Tower View Room of the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Civic Service then announced it is in contact with one of the Residence Hall Association advisors to learn more about the Adopt-a-Highway processes as Senate is planning on a highway. It encouraged senators to participate with this project.
Civic Service also announced it received an email about a study abroad opportunity in Tanzania, and Student Senate Executive Secretary Garrison Kennedy would send out the interest form to Senators with the meeting minutes.
National Pan-Hellenic Council Representative Corbin Smith announced the fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha will be holding a voter registration event Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 from 12-2 p.m. on the second floor of the Student Union. The deadline to register to vote in midterm elections in Missouri is Oct. 12.
Near the end of the meeting, Motazedi announced the Senate has various positions open. The Senate is currently in need of one on-campus representative and one senior class representative.
