Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, Republican, is running for his third term. A Nodaway County native, Walker raised his family of two daughters, alongside his wife, Stephanie. Before becoming Presiding Commissioner, Walker built an auto repair shop that ran for 38 years.
As a private business owner, Walker had a good understanding of what the commissioners do and thought it would be a neat experience to tackle.
“I retired from my business and thought I’d throw my hat in the ring and see how it goes, and I won. As soon as I won, I sold my business,” Walker said.
Coming in with specific goals, Walker, alongside the other commissioners, have been striving to make Nodaway County better and save taxpayer dollars.
“We have raised the pay for all county employees. The employees don’t make what they can make in the private sector, but we have a great fringe benefits from everything else working for the county,” Walker said.
With 60 employees working for the county, including the sheriff's department, in 2021, a committee came together to work on a salary and wage plan. The committee decided to adjust the Cost-of-Living Adjustments to give employees a salary increase each year. The COLA changes every year as it is based off of the county’s budget of revenue.
Walker’s upcoming goal is to bring maintenance forward for the Nodaway County Courthouse. The courthouse has been around since 1882 and is in need of repairs.
“We’ve got grants going for that right now. We’re going to put in a brand new handicap ramp. It’s going to be about $200,000 to tear down the old one and put a new one in, but it needs to be done,” Walker said.
When he isn’t signing papers or busy in meetings, Walker has helped with maintenance to save the county a little money. On Oct 28, he spent time in the courthouse attic replacing air filters in the furnace.
While the commissioners are only required by state statute to meet in the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Walker finds himself speaking with citizens throughout the week, listening to concerns and looking towards a solution.
“We have a lot of good office holders right now and things are going really well, smoothly and efficiently,” Walker said. “I don’t think any of them that are running this year have any opposition going into the general election. It shows the people trust us and hopefully do a good job.”
