The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County nonprofit organization has established a new scholarship for littles graduating high school across Nodaway County. The new scholarship comes after a successful financial year and federal aid. The scholarship is made up of $2,500, which may increase over the years with the BBBS funding. The amount of money given to a graduating little may vary anywhere from $300 to $1,000. The scholarship is ready for the end of the 2021-22 school year, with applications closing April 20.
“The newly announced scholarship that we’re providing to high school seniors is something that we’ve wanted to do for a long time and didn’t have the financial means or a way to go about it,” said Lynette Harbin, executive director of BBBS of Nodaway County. “We had a really good year last year financially, and we felt like there was no better time than now to create this scholarship and have it be something that we try to do every single year.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national non-profit organization made up of adult volunteers, or “bigs” to be a role model to and have a relationship with children who need them, or “littles.”
The scholarship is open to any child who has been in Nodaway County BBBS at any point. Harbin said the scholarship is for any type of education after high school. The scholarship is also open for community colleges and trade schools.
“We are a firm believer that four-year universities are not for everyone,” Harbin said. “We wanted the kids that are in our program that feel like a four-year university isn’t attainable to go on and get a specialized degree in mechanics or something that would be more beneficial to them. We want to be able to help those kids out.”
Harbin, who has been working with BBBS for nearly 12 years, said federal funding during the start of the pandemic kept the organization afloat. After a “really horrible year” in 2020, BBBS bounced back with government funding and successful fundraisers.
Its fundraisers included a glow foam 5K walk held last September, bowling last February, and a donation dinner toward the end of the year. BBBS held its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake at Bearcat Lanes April 8 and raised $46,000 in one night, compared to last year’s $38,700, which Harbin called “their absolute biggest fundraiser.”
BBBS is also partnering with the University in their annual Big Green Moveout donation, which started April 18. BBBS has a trailer for donations located in the parking lot behind Valk Center, as well as bins at the Northwest residence halls and at Maryville’s Dollar General, Sutherlands, Hy-Vee and Walmart.
The donation encourages students moving back home for the summer to “think green” and donate items they no longer need for littles, such as clothing, nonperishable foods and household items. Food items may also be donated to the Bearcat Food Pantry.
