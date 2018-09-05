For new students the organization fair is an opportunity to find their niche, and get involved on campus. This year’s fair took place Sept. 5, in the student recreation center.
The fair is typically held outside next to the Bell Tower, but the wet weather resulted in the Office of Student Involvement moving the fair indoors. But that was not keep students out of the rain.
The University wide fire drill, scheduled to happen at 10:45 a.m., forced students into the rain for about ten minutes. Then the alarms sounded again at 11:30 a.m., forcing students into the rain twice during the duration of the fair.
Police Chief Clarence Green said the second time the fire alarm went off was not the scheduled fire drill, but that dust could have caused the fire alarm to sound the second time.
But that didn’t affect the positive attitude displayed throughout the fair.
Epsilon Tau Pi, a service fraternity for Eagles Scouts, was among the many clubs that participated in the event.
The group is in its second trimester at Northwest, and eyes to expand membership.
“I thought it was really successful,” senior Ryan Soldanels said. “There was a fun and energetic atmosphere and we a met a lot of potential new members for our fraternity.”
Advertising club AdInk had similar sentiments about the organization fair.
President of AdInk sophomore Mason Arnold said the fire drill was the only inconvenience.
“We think the organization fair went really well for AdInk,” Arnold said. “We had a lot of people sign up to be added to our canvas group and saying they had heard of AdInk before. We didn't face any challenges, outside of the fire drills, that hindered us from getting more people interested in our organization.”
Even after the second alarm sounded, the atmosphere remained the same as before. Students could be seen walking from table to table, clothes wet from the rain, smiling, joining clubs and making conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.