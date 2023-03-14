The B.D. Owens Library has reached a huge milestone: its 40th anniversary. This milestone is being celebrated with its own employees, as well as the student body, to commemorate four decades of service to Bearcats through their college journey.
Though this celebration of history occurred March 14, the library is not done with creating history and changes with itself to celebrate. Both Michael Steiner, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, and Ed Walton, the director of Library Services and Operations, said the 3rd floor of the library will be seeing renovations this summer.
“We plan to move the silent study space to a new location and make some changes to the third floor to make it a more usable space,” Walton said in an email to The Missourian.
The Owens Library has always been a place where students were able to rent various items that they might need to help them with their studies, like chargers, books and headphones or even things for entertainment, like movies.
The celebration involved the public and the library gathered to celebrate with B.D. Owens, previous Northwest president and the founder of the library, his family and Clarence Green, Northwest’s interim president, who spoke at the event. There were also historical displays from the library’s Archivist Jessica Vest that gave people the opportunity to look into the library’s history.
“There are a lot of interesting stories in the institution’s 118-year history, and I really enjoy digging into the records,” Vest said in an email to The Missourian.
Steiner said there is symbolism in the library’s existence, and this celebration is more than just any milestone to the people responsible for the library. Steiner said B.D. Owens decided to create the library, along with the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts, utilizing the remaining emergency funds after a majority of the Administration Building was burnt down in the year 1979 during the summer. This moved all the contents to the new library, leaving the old library, now known as Wells Hall, to become the building where Northwest's media and communication classes are held.
Even B.D. Owens’ wife, Sue Owens, was in on the library's creation. Sue Owens founded the “Diamond Damsels,” a crew of faculty spouses and members of the Maryville community who assisted Northwest by clearing out the damages from the catastrophic fire.
B.D. Owens said all the different wants of the committee members in regards to the library’s contents is what gave him the idea for B.D. Owens Library, but he was adamant about the library containing computers for the foreseen digital takeover.
“I want (the library) to be reflective of the next century and be a learning center,” B.D. Owens said.
Walton expounded on the library’s value by discussing how workers provide students with research help, tutors to figure out topics one struggles with and the social Starbucks area to have a conversation with a friend. Steiner said sometimes it is the only quiet place someone can find.
“The B.D. Owens Library provides a place for students, faculty, and staff to study, collaborate, learn and grow in knowledge and understanding,” Walton said.
For the future of B.D. Owens Library, he said he would simply love to see people with creativity continue to be associated with the library. However, he is also confident the library has indefinite relevancy.
