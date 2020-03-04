Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 22
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at South Complex.
An arrest warrant was issued to Jordan E. Crowder, 22, of Louisburg, Kansas, at Lot 42.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Feb. 23
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
A summons was issued to Kevin C. Kerins, 19, and Evan C. Hurley, 18, for possession of marijuana at Hudson Hall.
Feb. 27
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at College Park Drive.
Feb. 29
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
There is an open investigation for forcible fondling at Dieterich Hall.
March 3
A summons was issued to Sidney M. Breyfogle, 19, for possession of a controlled substance at Millikan Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Jan. 16
There is an ongoing investigation for exploitation of the elderly on the 200 block of East Third Street.
Feb. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Feb. 20
A summons was issued to Dylan N. Mildfeldt, 20, of Ravenwood, Missouri, for disorderly conduct on the 800 block of North Country Club Road.
Feb. 21
A summons was issued to Madison A. Norton, 19, of Savannah, Missouri, for minor in possession on the 28000 block of U.S. Highway 71.
Feb. 23
There is an ongoing investigation for stalking on the 1200 block of West 16th Street.
Feb. 24
A summons was issued to Marina Cruz-Espino, 18, for possession of a fake I.D. on the 1500 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Issiaha M. Keegel, 23, of St. Joseph, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Lincoln T. Pope, 18, of Pickering, Missouri, for minor in possession and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 100 block of South Mattie Street.
A summons was issued to Torey J. Wiengrad, 27, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Feb. 25
A summons was issued to Rhoit Bhatta, 21, for no valid driver’s license on the 100 block of West 16th Street.
A summons was issued to Violet C. Johnston, 28, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Feb. 28
A summons was issued to Khalil A. Stone, 24, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Feb. 29
A summons was issued to Shay V. Buyas, 42, for driving while suspended on the 100 block of East Edwards Street.
A summons was issued to Garrett R. Pistole, 21, for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving on the 100 block of West Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Kendall S. Harkrider, 17, for careless and imprudent driving on the 1700 block of South Main Street.
March 1
A summons was issued to Joseph R. Everhart, 29, of Odessa, Missouri, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Benjamin D. Demott, 31, for displaying the plates of another and failure to maintain financial responsibility on the 700 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Derek J. Ellis, 46, for driving while suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility and displaying the plates of another on the 300 block of South Buchanan Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny from a motor vehicle on the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.