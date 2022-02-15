Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts held ARTopia, a first of its kind art show and recruitment event, Feb. 11 at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The program had high school students from different schools in surrounding areas display their works in the Olive DeLuce Gallery for judgment.
Assistant Professor of Ceramics Veronica Watkins led the efforts on bringing ARTopia to life. Watkins said planning for ARTopia began at the beginning of the fall semester. This included coordinating workshop ideas, getting materials and getting in contact with schools.
“We weren’t able to invite all the schools, so we pinpointed schools that didn’t have as many resources or maybe had one teacher teaching K-12,” Watkins said. “So we wanted to give a great opportunity to kids that would really get a lot out of this.”
ARTopia had 56 students from nine different high schools in attendance. These included Johnson County Central, East Buchanan, Gallatin R-V, Trenton R-IX, Riverside, Audubon, Jefferson C-123, Plattsburg and South Harrison high schools.
Throughout the day, the students went to various artistic demonstrations and workshops held by professors in the Fine Arts Building.
The workshops included monotype drawing techniques with professor Armin Muhsam, inspiring surface processes in ceramics with Watkins, illustration for designers with professor Feixue Mei, page layout with Miranda Myles Jackson, and casting with texture with Tom LaPann.
After a break for lunch in the Bearcat Commons, the high school artists went back for workshop contests, such as spinning clay pottery, wire art and art history trivia. There was also a team contest for an ink gesture drawing where students posed on a small prop stage with a skeleton while students painted them only using black paint.
Later in the day, the visiting students gathered in the Charles Johnson Theater for awards. First place was given out to each grade, with a best in show award at the end. Sienna Harmon won first place for ninth grade, Alex Endictott won first place for 10th grade, Ashtyn Allen won first place for 11th grade and Shay Westerhof won first for 12th grade. Junior Quincy Meyer won the award for best in show overall.
The art pieces were judged by Lincoln-based artist Chance Lure Allen, a Northwest alumnus who grew up in Maryville. Allen presented the awards and gave a speech detailing his history with the University, encouraging the high school students to pursue their artistic endeavors.
“I grew up watching my family wake up and dread having to go to their jobs,” Allen said. “Northwest programs surpassed my expectations by far, and it was refreshingly challenging.”
Allen started his freshman year at Northwest in 2012 with an undeclared major. Having always had an interest in art, Allen entered the fine arts program and began pursuing a career in painting.
He graduated from Northwest in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in painting. Later, he went on to earn his master’s in drawing from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Toward the end of his speech, Allen attributed his early successes to his professors and his relationship with them.
“At Northwest, you’re not just a number,” he said. “I am very grateful for the role Northwest has played in my journey as an artist.”
Watkins said the Fine and Performing Arts Department hopes ARTopia will become a yearly event held for nearby high schools to see what the department has to offer.
“You come to Northwest and you study art. You’re not going to have a graduate student teaching your class, you’re going to have a seasoned professional that’s not only a teacher, but an artist or a scholar,” Watkins said.
