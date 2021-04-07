Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
April 1
There are three closed investigations for liquor law violations at Roberta Hall.
Maryville Public Safety
March 21
A summons was issued to Laura A. Shuetz, 22, for harboring a vicious animal and not having a city dog license, and a summons was issued to Tiffany A. Ellis, 47, for harboring a vicious animal on the 200 block of South Mulberry Street.
March 30
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 500 block of East First Street.
March 31
A summons was issued to Devin M. Opoka, 18, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding on the 500 block of University Drive.
April 2
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of North Fillmore Street.
A summons was issued to Violet C. Johnston, 29, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
There was an accident between Lynda D. Wallace, 63, and Ann L. Gaskill, 67, on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
April 3
A summons was issued to Me’Aunie T. Reed, 19, of St. Louis, Missouri, for a minor in possession and committing an illegal U-turn on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
April 4
A cell phone was recovered on the 200 block of East Third Street.
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Jeremy S. Holben, of Waukee, Iowa, on the 500 block of West Third Street.
