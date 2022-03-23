As part of National Nutrition Month, the Northwest Student Dietetic Association will continue its tradition of Free Fruit Fridays during March.
Fresh apples, oranges and bananas will be served on a first-come, first-served basis by members of the NSDA.
“The NSDA gives back to its community on and off campus by volunteering their time to educate and support diverse groups and age groups on the importance of nutrition, nutritious foods, food security for all and food sustainability,” said Karen From, director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics at Northwest.
From said events like Free Fruit Friday give NSDA members the opportunity to serve in leadership roles, volunteer and build comradery.
“We started Free Fruit Friday when I came to campus over 12 years ago as a way to celebrate National Nutrition Month, which is every March. Last year, the executive board of NSDA decided to expand the Free Fruit Friday from just the Administration Building to other buildings where students, staff and faculty work and learn,” From said.
As director, From manages the DPD program to meet or exceed all requirements from the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics. She is constantly collecting data, advising all dietetics majors and making sure all courses taught in the program meet the rigors for students to excel in the Dietetics Program and pass the national Registered Dietitian exam.
The dietetics students must have a minimum of a 3.0 GPA and are limited to one grade of a “C” to earn their undergraduate degree. As the director, From is then able to issue them a verification statement that gives them the right to apply for and accept an invitation to a dietetics internship after graduation.
“The dietetics internship is like a residency,” From said. “During their DI, they will have over 1,100 hours of hands-on experiences to complete, rotating through five areas of dietetics, and over fifty competencies they must obtain before being allowed to sit for the national Registered Dietitians exam.”
Hannah Broockerd, a dietetics major at Northwest and president of the NSDA, has always been interested in helping people through food. Participating with the NSDA, she is able to volunteer and help people make healthy decisions about eating.
“The leadership and opportunities are one of the best things about the club,” Broockerd said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know and work with the people within the NSDA.”
Broockerd is also president of Kappa Omicron Nu, an honors society for health science and wellness majors.
Even students who aren't dietetics majors have opportunities to learn more about health and wellness through campus dietitians. This month, Northwest welcomed Deanna Bowers, a registered dietitian. As a campus dining dietitian, she will provide guidance for individuals with food allergies, counseling for general wellness, weight loss guidance and information on nutrition-related diseases. Students can also use campus dietitians to help them with food-related issues, identify healthier options in the dining room and learn about the benefits of specific healthy foods.
“I am still new but can see all the opportunities that come with this job,” Bowers said. “Some of my future goals will consist of seeing vending and concession to have fresher, healthier to-go options.”
Bowers said she looks forward to giving the students an opportunity to communicate with a health professional on topics related to health.
“With new students coming in, I can help them identify healthier options available in dining and options available to fit their lifestyle,” Bowers said.
It is important to have healthy eating options on college campuses, Bowers said, because the transition from home to college can be stressful.
“Campus dining wants to be able to help with a smooth transition for all students,” Bowers said. “Providing healthy options for students is a must to help promote overall wellness.”
The last Free Fruit Friday will be March 25 in the Administration Building.
