Abagale Lingle first set eyes on Northwest while on a tour, but not for her, her sister’s tour. Lingle said she fell in love with the University, took a tour for herself, only applied to go to school here and got in. Since then, Lingle has kept herself busy with student teaching, an effort that to her surprise, would go on to make her the 2022 Physical Education Major of the Year.
Lingle transferred to Northwest her sophomore year of college after attending the Des Moines Area Community College her freshman year. When she got to Northwest in fall 2020, Lingle had to observe live education with children for one of her classes. Lingle ended up going to the Horace Mann Laboratory School, where she met Sam Harris, the president of the Physical Education Professionals Club. Harris was set to graduate that semester and asked Lingle to take over as president. After a talk with her advisor, Lingle said she was persuaded to run for president of the club, and even though at the time it was all over Zoom, Lingle won, and that’s where things took off.
“It was a little scary going in as a sophomore because the rest of my officer team were juniors and seniors that I didn’t really know,” Lingle said.
Prior to her leadership, the Physical Education Professionals Club saw the president do most of the work with the rest of the cabinet there for support. Lingle said that she reformed this and made a strong officer cabinet that could each do their own separate jobs within the organization.
Another goal of hers was to let the members of the club get to know each other better, and with COVID mandates ending, they did just that — from starting meetings off with an icebreaker or going on outings, such as a bonfire, movie or climbing at MOERA.
Last November, Lingle was elected president of the Missouri Society of Health and Physical Education, an organization dedicated to supporting and encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle. This November, Lingle will return to MOSHAPE’s convention in the Ozarks and will update her position from president-elect to president.
Lingle said she did not know she was going to be named physical education student of the year until a week prior.
“I can remember the moment it happened because I was sitting there in Horace Mann’s gym and the office there with the current teacher, and I opened the email and I’m like ‘what is this and everything,’ and I showed it to my teacher,” Lingle said. “She goes down to the Missouri convention all the time with me, and she’s like ‘oh yeah, we nominated you.’”
Lingle said professors from the Health and Physical Education Department filled out an application and nominated as a surprise after noticing her leadership and heavy involvement. She was later awarded physical education major of the year the following April in New Orleans.
As a student teacher, Wednesdays are Lingle’s busiest days. She arrives at Horace Mann around 9:15 a.m. for 30-minute long classes for students kindergarten to sixth grade. She sets up the gym at around 12:15 p.m. and goes to one of her own Northwest classes at 1 p.m., returns to Horace Mann until class is dismissed at 2:45 p.m., runs the after school program and heads home at 5:30 p.m.
As a senior, Lingle said that she is both very excited and nervous about what the future holds for her as she prepares to start her career as a PE teacher. She’ll begin selecting schools in January. She said that she has no idea where she would like to go but region-wise, she was thinking somewhere in south-central Missouri.
“If it wasn’t for Northwest and my advisors pushing me to be president of the PE Club, I don’t know where I would be because being an officer, I was able to network and outreach so much that it’s gotten me to my state level and then to my national level,” Lingle said. “I really love what I did in college, started with my club and my advisors pushing me, and now I have a really huge booklet of connections that will get me far in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.