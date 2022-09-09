Maryville Police Department
Sept. 3
A summons was issued to Dimitri Filopoulos, 25, for driving while intoxicated and improper display of license plates on the 100 block of West Lincoln Street.
Sept. 2
There was an accident between Deborah A. Bryon, 65, and Taylor L. Holley, 23, on North Dewey Street and East Sixteenth Street. Bryon was issued a citation for failure to maintain the right half of the roadway. Holley was issued a citation for driving while suspended.
A summons was issued to Colette J. Miller, 20, for a minor in possession on the 100 block of West Third Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 200 block of West Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Britney D. Poage, 22, for driving while suspended and failure to register a motor vehicle on the 100 block of East First Street.
Sept. 1
There was an accident between Cassidy J. Standley, 16, and Michael P. Murphy, 34, on East First Street and North Water Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 300 block of East Summit Drive.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing by deceit on the 200 block of West Third Street.
Aug. 30
A summons was issued to Addison J. Griggs, 18, for driving while intoxicated, making an illegal U-turn and possession of drug paraphernalia on 29000 block of U.S. Highway 71.
Aug. 29
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing on the 300 block of North Market Street.
Aug. 28
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 1700 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Brayden P. Martinez, 21, for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation on the 1300 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Marcella K. Cicciarelli, 68, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Aug. 27
A summons was issued to Brandon J. Driskell, 36, for excessive acceleration on the 500 block of North Laura Street.
A summons was issued to Gabriel E. Schuetz, 21, for excessive acceleration on the 700 block of South Main Street.
Aug. 25
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 1700 block of East First Street.
