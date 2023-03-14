National Nutrition Month has kicked off with a focus on "Fuel for the Future," highlighting the importance of eating with the environment in mind. As part of the month, the Northwest Student Dietetics Association is hosting Free Fruit Fridays, providing students with free fruit and nutrition information.
The NSDA members will be going to a different location each Friday in March. Members will be handing out fruit from Walmart and HyVee like apples, bananas and oranges, which will be first come, first served. They will also be providing information on how to eat as a college student, ways to incorporate cultural foods and some ways to eat sustainably.
This event is sponsored by the NSDA and Kappa Omicron Nu, a national honor society for human science students. Kelli Wilmes, an instructor of food and nutrition, is the adviser for both of these organizations and said this is an event Northwest has been doing for 12 to 13 years. In the past, it used to only be held in the Administration Building, but this year the organization decided to go to a different building to spread more awareness.
“For a lot of people, they don't know what a dietitian is, and they don't know what National Nutrition Month is, so it was just a way to kinda market that,” Wilmes said.
Free Fruit Friday will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. March 18 at the B.D. Owens Library and March 25 at the Administration Building.
Shreeyesha Pradhan, vice president of NSDA and president of KON, is a senior majoring in dietetics. She said NSDA offers her a ton of volunteer hours like going to Second Harvest or Lettuce Dreams, which are important to have while applying to internships. The group created a poster board full of fun facts about nutrition and made informational brochures.
She has been doing Free Fruit Friday since joining the NSDA her sophomore year. Pradhan said the interactions are a mix of people who just want the fruit and leave. Then there are people who will stop and ask questions if they have time.
“We are just trying to spread awareness, mostly about nutrition, about how to eat at campus," Pradhan said.
Hannah Broockerd is the president of NSDA and a senior dietetics major. She said NSDA goals while hosting events are to spread nutrition education in the community and give back to the community. NSDA will also be hosting a fundraiser called Puppy Chow for CHOW, March 28-31 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the Student Union. Members are making homemade protein puppy chow and sell it. Proceeds will go to CHOW, a free meal program through First Methodist Church. There will also be a raffle, in which participants can win prizes like a Starbucks cup, gift cards and more.
Brookerds said it's important for dietetic majors to hold events like Free Fruit Friday and volunteer at different organizations. They get the hands-on experience that is important to have after they graduate. NSDA helps spread its knowledge to college students because students are learning to be independent.
“Nutrition is a big thing once we hit college, cause most of us move away from our parents,” Broockerd said. “We are cooking on our own, trying to learn how to grocery shop, meal plan. It's important to learn portion sizes, how to create a balanced meal and meals that meet your individual needs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.