Northwest students took to social media with confusion starting March 11 but have received intermittent communication from the University about the rest of the semester in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The University postponed in-person classes for the week following spring break and announced students would have at least two weeks of online classes following that for the safety of students and employees in response to the World Health Organization’s classification of COVID-19 as a global pandemic, but the announcement initially came without a clear plan.
Senior Brian Chaney, a Spanish education major, tweeted at Northwest and the University Police Department’s Twitter accounts, saying he hoped for classes to not go online for the rest of the semester.
I really hope @NWMOSTATE @NW_UPD doesn’t move classes online for the rest of the semester (we’re slated to return to in-person classes in April). I’ve never been too successful in online courses. I have faith, however, that Northwest will do what’s best for all Bearcats! #Oabaab— Brian Chaney (@BrianChaney7) March 14, 2020
“I’ve never been too successful in online courses. I have faith, however, that Northwest will do what’s best for all Bearcats,” Chaney tweeted.
In an email, Chaney said there has been some confusion from the two professors who have reached out to him since the announcement. He said assistant professor Linda Gray Smith sent out a link for students to participate in a Zoom class March 16 but canceled it when she realized classes weren’t to resume for another week.
He said assistant professor Devlin Scofield sent a survey to his students in his History of France class asking for input about online instructional methods.
Chaney said he struggles with maintaining motivation in online courses because of the amount of coursework and the teaching methods.
“In my experience, they tend to have a higher amount of assignments in comparison with face-to-face classes,” Chaney said. “I realize that this is because a professor in an online course has no way to see your comprehension level other than using more formative assessments.”
The barrier between the professor and the students can be an issue for students who learn best through asking a lot of questions, Chaney said. He said it also increases the risk for academic dishonesty.
“We've all seen students sitting in groups with textbooks out working on quizzes or assessments for online courses,” Chaney said. “People do not want to see their grades suffer, and ultimately when people have a plethora of assignments, it becomes a very real fear of theirs. With this, students then resort to robbing themselves of learning opportunities by using a variety of resources to score well on assessments without actually absorbing the material.”
Initially, chemistry major senior Brianna Holmes expressed concern about classes being moved online, but she said she has warmed to the idea since professors have reached out with more concrete plans.
“Right now, I'm most concerned about trying to do labs online,” Holmes said. “And maybe concerned isn't the right word because my professor has a good plan for handling lab; I think at the moment I'm more disappointed to be missing out on the valuable hands-on experience.”
Holmes said her professors also sent surveys to students, seeking input about how best to handle online instruction.
On the other side of the spectrum, mass media major senior Noah Cooper tweeted at the University asking that it move classes for the rest of the semester online, as several other Missouri universities have.
My hope is that @NWMOSTATE will be as proactive as nearby universities by deciding to move classes online after spring break for the health and safety of not only its students and faculty, but the entire community as well. Hoping to hear updates soon @NW_UPD— Noah Cooper (@NoahECooper) March 12, 2020
“I’ve been pleased with the steps Northwest has taken to protect its students, faculty, and community in the past week,” Cooper said in an email. “There's not a whole lot more they can do at this point, aside from assessing the situation daily to stay up to date on the full scope of the virus's impact. I do expect the shutdown to last longer due to the exponential growth of cases in the US.”
Although Cooper advocated for online classes for the sake of social distancing, as a media student and KZLX-FM employee, not having the computers, software, studios or equipment available on campus hinders his ability to complete the coursework necessary for him to graduate in May.
However, he said all but one of his professors reached out over the weekend and are working to reformat classes to make them compatible with online instruction.
“Live Sound is one class where we were planning on running live sound for bands at The Pub later this semester,” Cooper said. “(Assistant professor and KZLX-FM adviser) Alex Kirt has been really accommodating by using his resources to secure a Pro Tools account for the students in Live Sound. This way, we'll be able to do mixing projects in place of the events we'll be missing out on.”
His main concerns, he said, were if and how commencement, which is scheduled for May 9, will be held, and whether the general population in the U.S. is doing enough to slow the spread of coronavirus and tweeted several times about the importance of taking preventative measures.
“It’s concerning when hardly anyone I know in my personal life is practicing social distancing, leaving the elderly and immunocompromised in real danger,” Cooper said.
#CoronavirusPandemic #COVID19US (Thread) I’ve been attempting to tell the “It’s just the flu bro” crowd for weeks now the seriousness of what could come if proper precaustions weren’t taken beforehand. The US has lacked high rate testing for weeks now on patients who show minor— Noah Cooper (@NoahECooper) March 12, 2020
Both Cooper and Chaney live in off-campus apartments, but Cooper said he is staying in his hometown and will remain there unless in-person classes resume. Chaney said if the rest of the semester continues online, he will likely try to find an apartment in his hometown to be near friends, since the University is the only thing tying him to Maryville.
Although Holmes lives on-campus, she said she plans to stay in her hometown as long as classes are taught online.
All three students said in spite of the chaotic circumstances, the University has handled the situation well.
“I would just like to say thank you to the faculty and staff at Northwest for their commitment to our education and collegiate experiences,” Chaney said. “This situation is confusing and there is no clear end in sight, but I have faith that our faculty will maintain their commitment to our academic success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.