Maintenance, big and small, has been taking over the Maryville School R-II district to improve the lives of students and faculty as discussed at the Maryville Board of Education meeting Oct. 19.
Superintendent Logan Lightfoot has been actively meeting with faculty after drafting a plan with Incite Design Studios to propose a new Long-Range Facilities plan. The new plan will be composed of six phases that will complete a 15-year road map for the master facility improvement plan. There will be three general areas that are studied to access the upcoming changes—learning spaces, site safety and potential expansion. The plan is on track to be presented and approved in April.
“We had a chance to meet with the faculty in all of the buildings in these last couple of weeks, just to explain the process to them,” Lightfoot said. “Some of the things that our teachers might think are ‘little’ really aren’t. Some of the quote-on-quote “little things” are some of the ones that will make our operations run smooth and really have a great impact on our kids, and I want them to have the attitude to share those things.”
Doors in the greenhouse at the Northwest Technical School Ag shop were replaced with new metal sliding ones. There were also repairs to doors at The Learning Center, Maryville Middle School and Maryville High School. These repairs were followed by a large outdoor water leak caused by a cracked valve. Maryville Public Safety identified the leak in a short matter of time utilizing a bypass system installed a while ago. The leak was handled, and a new replacement valve has been ordered.
Later in the meeting, Maryville High School Principal Thom Alvares announced that Maryville High School won the 2022 College Success Awards from GreatSchools.org. This award is given to public high schools that are preparing their students for college and beyond. According to GreatSchools, 52% of Maryville graduates are pursuing a four-year college or vocational program, whereas the state’s average is 33%. College readiness was rated as 10/10 and far above the state’s average. 78% of Maryville High School students participate in ACT testing with an average score of 22.
“This is a great tribute to our entire district and how well we prepare (students) for the next level,” Alvares said.
Maryville High School hosted a mass testing day for students Oct. 18, and 154 students were ACT-tested, providing a familiar setting for students. The ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) standardized test that focuses on strengths and potential success in military training and Pre-ACT were both offered to students as well.
“That number has grown each year that our counselors have brought the ACT here,” Alvares said. “I think the first year we had something like 50 kids take it, and it just keeps growing because I think kids find it much easier and less intimidating if they’re taking it in a familiar setting with proctors that they know, in a room with their fellow students.”
