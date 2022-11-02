Rusty Black has been interested in politics for a long time — ever since he was in high school. Being involved in student government and being active in teacher organizations during his time as an ag teacher, Black has mainly focused on advocacy for ag teachers, including the Missouri Farm Bureau.
Black was first elected to the Missouri State House of Representatives in 2016. The end of December will be the end of Black’s third term as a representative, and this election season Black is changing scenery from the House of Representatives hopefully to the State Senate for District 12. With a change in his political career potentially arriving soon, Black reflected on his time as a state representative.
“I’ve enjoyed it. Very few days have been miserable. There have been, of course, tough votes. Tough decisions that I had to make in that position,” Black said. “Some things I thought were simple to get fixed as an ag teacher were not nearly as simple to get fixed by the time you fully have to go through the complete process of being able to pass a piece of legislation and get something written into statute or law.”
Black often worked on the Budget Committee. At the beginning of his first term, they had very few extra funds to work with, which led to some tough decisions having to be made. The last couple of years have been better, with more funds, more grants and less hard decisions to be made, being able to invest in capital projects within the state, such as infrastructure, water, sewers, transportation, and land.
“When you start digging through somebody’s checkbook, you learn an awful lot about that person, as well as what their priorities are and how they have to try and continue to try to spend less money than they make,” Black said.
Black said throughout his political career, he’s enjoyed helping people, both constituents in his area or some people out of it, as well as explaining the legal process and why some things can and can’t happen. The area for senators is larger than the area for a representative, moving up from three counties to 18 and a half counties in northwest Missouri. Black said as a representative, he was able to make lots of appearances in those three select counties, and it’s something he plans to do if elected senator of the district.
Black said that an issue close to his heart is veterans and their mental health. Black’s eldest son served in the military for eight years, and upon coming home, he began to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and addiction.
“I’ve had several students that have served our country, and unfortunately, some of them are struggling, and some of them didn’t survive their struggle,” Black said. “I’m hoping to try to have an impact on that.”
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade June 24, Missouri was the first state to ban abortion due to trigger laws. Black said that he believes the Supreme Court made the right decision with the overturn, putting the decision back to the states. Black said he had voted for the current abortion law in Missouri, which bans any abortion after six weeks except in cases where the woman’s life is in danger.
Black said for gun control, he believes there are enough restrictions around the purchases of firearms and suggested adding more funding to the process of background checks as well as approaching the mental health side to the issue.
“There’s been cultural changes that have changed our mental health, and little things may band-aid it, but we’ve got to get our entire society to decide ‘we’ve got to start doing this different because what we’ve done in the last 50 years has caused these problems,” Black said. “We’re not going to fix them overnight, but we got to start going back in a different direction.”
With legalizing marijuana appearing on the ballot for midterms, Black said he does not support recreational cannabis being added to the state constitution. He said he believes the long-term effects of legal marijuana will hurt Missouri.
“The long-term effects of recreational marijuana will have a negative impact on the citizens of our state, both financially, as well as the culture of our state,” Black said. “I have plenty of friends that argue with me the other way and say ‘well, alcohol is just as bad.’ If it’s just as bad, let’s don’t create a second problem.”
With polls open and people voting, Black said his political campaign staff has done well and their chances of winning are strong. Black said his strategy has consisted of campaigning across all 19 counties with the help of his “county captains” and other helpers across each county.
“I think we did as good as we could possibly do,” Black said. “I feel like we’ll do strong, but I guess until (the election) is over, I won’t know for sure.”
