Northwest is holding senior art exhibitions until May 5 for final-year art students to show off their work.
Professor Armin Mühsam teaches painting and drawing classes here at Northwest. He said what is satisfying about teaching seniors is being able to witness the maturity of their skills in art and seeing their one-of-a-kind vision they have developed over time. Mühsam said he hopes the graduating art students are productive citizens in life but do not sacrifice being the professional artists they studied to become.
“Every professional artist shows their work because that’s their research,” Mühsam said. “The visual research is presented in an exhibition, and so the seniors mount a show where they present to the public a coherent vision of who they are as an artist and what they want to communicate to the world.”
Assistant Professor of ceramics Veronica Watkins teaches ceramics classes of all levels, as well as foundational art classes like 2D design, drawing and art appreciation. She said these exhibitions provide students with opportunities to show off their best pieces, contrary to the belief that everything an artist makes is good.
“There’s failures, and people don’t see the failures that are going in the dumpster,” Watkins said. “I compare it to writing or any other kind of communication. You know, we write a lot of bad papers before we write good papers.”
Watkins said it is a positive experience as a professor when a student continues their artistic studies in graduate school or through a residency. Even more when students might send their professor some artwork they have done in their continuing studies.
One of these graduating students is senior art education major Caylea Dill, whose exhibition is in the lobby of the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts until May 5. She said that studying art at Northwest with Northwest’s faculty has been a positive experience.
“I love the faculty here,” Dill said. “They really want what is best for their students, and they are willing to drop everything to come help you. I have a lot of ambitious ideas, and I have never been turned away because of them.”
Dill said graduating with an art degree is exciting but also scary. She said there is less faculty support after someone graduates, so the responsibility is really all on her.
Dill’s art for the exhibition was inspired by religion. She said figuring out what she believes, and not just believing what she is told to by other people, is a part of the inspiration.
One piece Dill emphasized was her piece titled “Angel,” which depicts a woman angel on her knees turned so you can’t see her face. Above her head, in a halo, are the lyrics to Leanord Cohen’s “Hallelujah.” The halo reads “Your faith was strong, but you needed proof.” Dill said she was in a similar boat when her faith deteriorated, and she felt she required proof.
“You see her kneeling, but you don’t see her face,” Dill said. “And so it kind of leaves the viewer to question ‘Why is she questioning her faith? Is it because of fear (or) sadness?’ We’re missing those answers because we can’t see the expression on her face.”
Other senior exhibitions are being held up until May 5 in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building in both the Olive DeLuce Gallery and throughout the first floor as well as the second floor of the J.W. Jones Student Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.