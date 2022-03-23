Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 20
There is a closed investigation for two liquor law violations in Perrin Hall.
March 18
There is a closed investigation for two liquor violations in Parking Lot 20.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Hudson-Perrin Hall.
March 17
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Bearcat Stadium.
Maryville Police Department
March 23
A summons was issued to Eugene M.H. Nelson, 36, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Market Street.
March 21
There is an open investigation for stealing by deceit on the 1100 block of West Edwards Street.
March 20
A summons was issued to Asuncion A. De La Cruz Gracia, 30, for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway.
March 19
A debit card was recovered on the 400 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Madison B. Winslow, 19, for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving on the 400 block of West South Avenue.
March 18
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
A summons was issued to Logan R. Hecker, 20, for disorderly conduct on the 200 block of West Fourth Street.
March 16
There was an accident between Broghan D. Monaghan, 23, and Ellaina J. Renfro, 17, on the 700 block of South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.