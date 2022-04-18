The Board of Regents decided to expedite the process of naming an interim president in a 5-2 vote at the April 18 meeting.
Regents John Moore, Stephen Coppinger, Mel Tjeerdsma, Jason Klindt and Shanda Durbin voted yes, while Deborah Roach and Roxanna Swaney voted no.
The voting lines in this agenda item were identical to those who voted on the extension of President John Jasinski’s contract, with the exception of Durbin who did not vote. Roach and Swaney were the only Regents who voted to extend the contract in a closed meeting April 7, while Moore, Coppinger, Tjeerdsma and Klindt voted no.
Moore opened the meeting asking regents for their opinions on the timing of naming the new interim president.
“I believe, just based on the feedback from the last open Board session, it was suggested that we leave the timing of this up to our closed session on May 4. Just to allow for additional public comment,” Swaney said.
On the other side, Regents wanted to move on with the process to ease some worries that faculty, staff, students and community members may have.
“I think that we probably need to move forward with going ahead and selecting the interim,” Klindt said. “A part of the reasoning being that I think it will just help with folks to know what’s coming next. You always have some anxiety around these things amongst faculty and others, it always helps to kind of define the plan for moving forward, so I would be for moving forward as quickly as we can here, Mr. Chairman.”
Tjeerdsma and Durbin agreed.
“I think it’s time for us to move on,” Tjeerdsma said.
“I think we’re ready to move forward, and you know, calm some of the angst in where we’re at in the transition,” Durbin said.
Coppinger, who was having audio issues during the meeting, said he was at a baseball game and asked people to “bear with me.”
“I would agree to move forward as soon as possible to give people some closure,” Coppinger said. “Time to move on.
Moore said that he talked to senior faculty and staff at the University and said that it was a common theme that there is a lot of desire to find out who the next leader of the University will be so that people can plan accordingly.
Attorney Hayley Hanson was present and the Board referred to her when phrasing when it came to timing.
Klindt moved that the Board vote to select an interim president “in the very near future.”
Roach was the first Regent to vote no. She said they should wait until after the May 4 meeting. Swaney voted no for the same reason.
“I voted no based on the fact that I think it would be in the best interest of all to wait until after the May 4 meeting, which is going to be open for public comments, to make a determination,” Roach said.
Roach and Swaney’s reasoning were added to the minutes with their no votes.
