In Clearmont, Missouri, there is a Baptist church that has been running for the last 150 years. On Oct. 9, the church members came together to celebrate this occasion, which was organized by Pastor John Clayton. This included a church service in the morning, a potluck lunch, several inflatables, a concert, a dedication and a revival.
Clearmont has a population of 170 people and about 40 of those people came out to show support for the Clearmont Baptist Church. This event was open to people a part of the church and those who were once involved with the church, but also to anyone in the community who wanted to join them in this celebration. Many people who had since left the church also came back to celebrate this accomplishment.
“We’re here to serve the community. That’s really what we're here for. We're very blessed to be here for 150 years. That’s very exciting,” the church pastor John Clayton said.
The Clearmont Church is a close knit and loving community according to Clayton. After a fire 11 years ago, everyone who attended the church came together to get it rebuilt. They built and funded the entire building themselves. Some of the members signed their names onto the rafters. The members of the church call this their sanctuary and consider it their ‘body.’
After the potluck lunch there was a concert of hymns and other religious songs sung by Sarah Davison accompanied by DeMetri Moon on the fiddle. Davison is from a community near Clearmont but she said she considers Clearmont her home. It was an emotional performance about finding God and dedicating their building to him for the members of the church and Davison herself. After she sang, everyone in church came together to sing “How Great Thou Art.”
Following the performance there was a dedication. A guest speaker, who was a former member of the church, came forward to speak and lead a prayer. Clayton then went on to dedicate the church to God and for his use. Several of the people at this celebration were actively participating in all aspects. Some were sharing stories, others making quick jokes and some just sharing a quick ‘amen.’
After the dedication of the church, there was a revival. There was a speaker and then the singing was led by the Hunter family. It is a several day activity. The focus of the evening was Matthew 24: 37-39.
“They are built on love and uplifting one another. If you have a problem, you can bring it and they will help you with prayer,” Donna Pitts, a member of the church for around 40 years, said.
This community is very close, and they all know each other. They described the church as their family. There were men, women and children there of all ages. Davison even invited 30 members of the church to join her on a trip around Israel in the spring.
“So we’re just excited to carry on God’s work here and deliver the gospel and serve the community,” Clayton says about the years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.