Election season ended with voting stations closing at 7 p.m. across the state on Nov. 8. Missouri’s midterm elections had races for state representatives, state senators, and ballot initiatives. Missouri has eight districts for representatives and 34 districts for senators. Nodaway County falls into the 1st District for state representatives and into the 12th District for state senators.
In the election of the representative of the 1st District of Missouri, Jeff Farnan won big in Nodaway County, rallying in 4,652 votes out of 6,479. His opponent Jessica Piper amounted to 1,827 votes in the county. In the voting precinct Polk B/C, which includes the area surrounding Northwest, had the closest margin of votes between the two, with Farnan receiving 888 votes and Piper with 553. Farnan beat Piper in all voting precincts in Nodaway County.
Farnan is the Republican candidate in the race for representative of the 1st District. Farnan is a lifelong native of Nodaway County and has campaigned on a platform of pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, funding law enforcement and raising the wages for Missouri teachers.
Farnan won the election for the 1st District representative, with 9,323 votes against Piper’s 3,070. Farnan’s total made up 75.228% of the votes casted, and Piper managed 24.772%.
Another election across Northwest Missouri was the race for the 12th District’s state senator. The candidates were current state Representative Rusty Black and nontraditional Northwest student Michael Baumli. Black, the Republican candidate, beat Democrat Baumli with 50,965 votes against Baumli’s 12,082 within the district.
Rusty Black’s experience as a politician dates back to when he was in student government at his high school. Black was first elected to the Missouri House in 2016 as a representative and will finish his third term at the end of the year. The issues Black is mostly focused on include mental health services in Missouri, including veteran’s PTSD and mental health in younger demographics.
Black swept Nodaway County, beating Baumli in every single voting precinct. Black got 4,721 votes and Baumli got 1,759 in the county.
In the race for Missouri’s senator, Republican candidate Eric Schmitt gathered in 1,143,626 votes against Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine’s 868,873 votes. Schmitt’s votes made up 55.432% of votes and Valentine’s made up 42.115%. Other candidates for the senator’s race were Johnathan Dine of the Libertarian Party and Paul Venable of the Constitution Party, both of whom had less than 2% of votes.
Scott Fitzpatrick was elected state auditor as the Republican candidate, easily beating Democrat Alan Green. Fitzpatrick received 1,216,046 votes and 59.424% of the votes opposed to Green’s 768,500 votes with 37.554% of the vote. Libertarian John Hartwig Jr. received 61,093 votes and only 2.985%.
For the race for District 6’s representative, Republican candidate Sam Graves received 70.322% of votes, totaling 184,070. Democrat Henry Martin had 71,939 votes amounting to 27.483% of the vote, and Libertarian Robin Dominick had 5,830 votes with 2.54%.
Nodaway County Local Election Winners:
Associate Circuit Judge for Nodaway County - Robert Rice, 5,768 votes
Commissioner for the County Commission of Nodaway County - Bill Walker, 5,820 votes
Clerk of the Circuit Court of Nodaway County - Elaine Wilson, 5,858 votes
Clerk of the County Commission of Nodaway County - Melinda Patton, 5,885 votes
Recorder of Deeds of Nodaway County - Lisa Nickerson, 5,853 votes
Prosecuting Attorney of Nodaway County - Tina Deiter, 5,660 votes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.