The University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic will be offering free virtual legal advice and consultation for veterans in several Missouri counties. The legal advice for Missouri veterans include topics such as the United States Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA healthcare. The MU School of Law is offering the virtual services through its Tigers for Troops program.
The Tigers for Troops program is a new initiative where the Veterans Clinic and MU Extension assist veterans in rural Missouri, as well as have students and supervising attorneys visit extension offices throughout the state to educate veterans about available resources and assist them with disability claims and appeals and discharge upgrades.
The counties in which veterans can receive the Tigers for Troops program advice are spread all across the state. Those counties include Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Sullivan, Worth, Atchison, Carter, Clark, Dade and Henry. Other counties include Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Maries, Monroe, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Saint Clair, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon and Shelby.
Most legal issues veterans face are economic security, domestic stability, civilian employment and physical injuries sustained in combat, as well as mental health, according to the Legal Aid of Western Missouri. This includes post-traumatic stress disorder, any traumatic brain injuries or any drug and alcohol addictions, which can complicate legal problems and processes.
Under the Tigers for Troops program, the MU Veterans Clinic partnered with Mizzou Extension to travel to rural Missouri to reach veterans without access to their services. The Veterans Clinic helps veterans receive discharge updates, trains attorneys for potential future veteran clients and help them through the VA system, hosts annual conferences highlighting developments in veterans’ law and veterans’ stories, and aids in projects in support of veterans.
The MU Veterans Clinic was founded seven years ago, and in that time, it has helped over 600 Missouri veterans and secured over $7 million in benefits. On April 7, the MU Veterans Clinic surpassed the $10 million in money for its clients and disability benefits.
The Veterans Clinic is currently directed by Supervising Attorney Angela Drake, an army brat whose father, Maj. Joe W. Green, was killed in action in Vietnam April 1, 1970.
Since starting her career in law, Drake has had an extensive record of legal work. She was a partner in the Kansas City firm of Niewald, Waldeck and Brown until 2003 and worked in Springfield, Missouri, with Lowther Johnson LLC as a member of the firm until 2012. Drake now teaches trial practice and pretrial litigation at the University of Missouri School of Law.
The MU Veterans Clinic is set to begin its first service of free virtual legal consultation for veterans Friday, April 22.
