North Star Advocacy Center welcomed two Northwest graduates as new victim advocates at the beginning of this month.
Wyatt Williams is originally from Maryville and has been brought on as a full-time victim advocate after earning a bachelor’s degree in human services with a minor in psychology from Northwest.
“I really liked Maryville as an adult, and I really wanted to stay here and, you know, work with the community,” Williams said.
Though he just started his new job, he is familiar with the advocacy center. Williams worked as an intern in 2020, helping out with clients and projects.
“I love Maryville, I love Northwest, I love the surrounding areas, and I feel like there's an issue kind of underneath the surface here that is underserved in some kinds of ways. And to even volunteer for it was enough for me, but to be paid for it was a dream come true,” Williams said. “I love serving our individuals, our clients. It's a great way to kind of empower people of all kinds to take their lives back and to have a better life. Nothing better.”
Julia Day is the second victim advocate hired as a new staff member for North Star. Similarly to Williams, she is not new to the work being done at the center.
Day started her time at North Star as an intern while obtaining her bachelor’s degree in human services with a minor in criminology and criminal justice. During her internship, she and victim advocate and volunteer coordinator Meghann Kosman lead a group of survivors in sharing their stories. Day said that was where she really fell in love with North Star.
Her passion for helping survivors didn’t show up out of nowhere; it started years before coming to Northwest and interning at North Star.
In high school, Day had the opportunity to talk to people who worked for a nonprofit organization that worked with victims of human trafficking. It shook her to the core, she said.
“Since high school, I just had a really burning passion of wanting to work with people who were either human trafficking victims or were survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence,” Day said. “And so, this is actually like one of the dream jobs that I have working here.”
After her internship, Day worked as a full-time advocate, volunteer coordinator, and worked with interns from Northwest. One of those interns was Williams, who now works side by side with her.
Day then ended up moving to St. Joseph, Missouri, with her husband Matt and had to leave her previous position due to the distance between her new home and the advocacy center. Just over a year later, North Star reached out to offer her a new position.
“They created a position for me where I can work on-call as a part time staff member, so I can come in when they need another extra advocate,” Day said. “That has been, like, the most humbling thing for me because this is an organization that I really value and that I've gotten so much experience from and so, just the fact that they created this for me to work here.”
Kosman was happy to see Day back, she said, and excited to see Williams do more work outside of what he did as an intern.
“It’s cool to see him in the new role of an advocate because it is different from an intern,” Kosman said. “Granted, our interns are exposed to pretty much everything that the staff is exposed to, and we definitely put a lot of responsibility on our interns. But it is different coming back as a staff person and being the one responsible.”
Now working at North Star, both Day and Williams are excited to be working with the other staff members and more clients.
“Honestly, the more people we work with, the more people's lives we improve,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, that's what matters to me. And I'm really excited to work with more and more people, and I'm really excited to get them out of some pretty tough situations, as hard as it can be.”
