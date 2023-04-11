The Best of Rural Missouri is a readers choice contest, people choose their favorite restaurants, activities and destinations in Missouri. Simply Siam and Minnie Lane were featured in the contest for 2023.
This contest is created by Rural Missouri, a magazine that creates a monthly publication on entertaining and informative features on some of the Show-Me State’s most fascinating people and businesses. The Best of Rural Missouri contest featured 16 different categories like: Outdoor Adventures, Festivals, Breakfast and more. Rural Missouri chooses a winner and runner-up based on participant’s choices and reasons for choosing the business.
Simply Siam is a family-owned Thai restaurant located off North Main Street. Owners Xong and Tue Chang took over the business in 2016, and they receive help from their sons Alex and Eric Chang.
Their business won the international restaurant category in the contest. The runner-up was a The German Table located in Cole Camp, Missouri. Alex Chang said their family wasn't familiar with Rural Missouri or the competition, so it was a great surprise.
“You don't really expect for small towns to be recognized in something like that,” Alex Chang said. “Most of the time you hear about these high-end restaurants, but for us as a small Thai restaurant to win something like that out of all the restaurants in Missouri, that's pretty amazing to us.”
After seeing they won, they didn't realize how much of an impact they were making. Alex Chang said it has always been his parent's dream to own their own business. In the beginning, it was hard learning the recipes and learning the rhythm of the business.
Alex Chang said Thai food is never the same and is a diverse food category. Big chains of it aren’t popular because everyone has their own recipes and touches. Simply Siam staple dishes featured in Rural Missouri are pad thai, fried rice, soy sauce noodles and curries.
Another business in Maryville called Minnie Lane was runner-up in the antique category. Minnie Lane is located on the East Third Street and is owned by Melody Blair. She opened her shop in July 2016, selling donated collectibles, jewelry, stones and gems. She said everything in her shop has a story.
“It does motivate me to continue to always be better,” Blair said.
Minnie Lane has grown since the beginning, she has added on the building, now having three sections of the store. Blair said what makes the store so welcoming is herself. People will come to Blair to just talk, and she said she has given people a comfortable place for the community to come closer.
Blair said she plans to keep being her and continue doing what she has been, but she does want to connect with the college community more.
“It was one line, but it has been so exciting,” Blair said. “The celebration from the community for getting runner-up was amazing. I love it, and I am excited.”
Both businesses expressed appreciation for the recognition. The Best of Rural Missouri Contest highlights people’s favorite spots all around Missouri, big and small. The contest not only celebrates the winners, but also encourages others to strive for excellence in their businesses.
