Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Nov. 12
There is an open investigation for stealing.
Nov. 14
There is an open investigation for stealing at the Lamkin Activity Center.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at South Complex.
Nov. 16
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at South Complex.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at South Complex.
A summons was issued to Kaleb Popplewell, 21, of Maysville, Missouri, for driving while revoked and trespassing at College Park Drive.
A summons was issued to Kyler Popplewell, 19, of Maysville, Missouri, for trespassing at College Park Drive.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at the J.W. Jones Student Union.
Nov. 17
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Dieterich Hall.
A summons was issued to Sidney Breyfogle, 19, for possession of marijuana at Millikan Hall.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Nov. 10
A summons was issued to Dana L. High, 59, of Albany, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for a hit and run on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A backpack was recovered on the 1100 block of East Thompson Street.
Nov. 15
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 1500 block of East South Avenue.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 2700 block of South Main Street.
Nov. 16
A summons was issued to Alexander J. Snow, 23, for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol on the 200 block of North Park Avenue.
A summons was issued to Tessa L. Hestermann, 18, of Adams, Nebraska, for minor in possession, possession of a fake I.D. and littering at the intersection of College Avenue and North Country Club Road.
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 600 block of North Market Street.
