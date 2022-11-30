Maryville's lodge stands at North Main Street but will be saying goodbye to its current location in February 2023.
The Elks Lodge will not be fully closing its doors, but opening new ones. It is moving forward to better with a new location. Two years ago, it bought the old Public Safety building and started tearing up the inside to build its new home for its members.
James Richardson is the exalted ruler of the lodge. He is responsible for all operations, programs, social quarter activities of the lodge and presides over each lodge session.
The two-story building doesn’t provide the best access for its older members who are unable to make it up and down the stairs safely.
Private fraternal organization Elks Lodge has been in Maryville for over 100 years. The Elks was founded in 1868 in New York City as a social club for minstrel show performers called “Jolly Corks.”
“(We) decided to move into a more friendly environment, somewhere our old members don’t have to have steps. We do have an older group of members that have a hard time getting up and down the steps,” Richardson said. “Our building was built in 1905 and has served its purpose and needs a lot of work.”
According to the Elks, its purpose is to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.
Its contract on the building ends in February 2023 and are hoping the new building is done by March 2023 then so it can open its doors right back up.
Buying and selling isn’t an easy thing to do, and it is currently still in the process of financial steps. Richardson explains how hard this process is to move locations.
“That was a major process I can’t get into but yes that was a major process. Each step was about a four-month process,” Richardson said.
The Elks Lodge plans to keep moving forward to better our community. It does many things like provide scholarships, deer hide program for veterans, donate money to food pantries and fire stations and much more that benefits the community.
The members have all been informed about the new location.
“The younger members are all happy and some of the older members were upset because we are losing part of our history from one lodge to the other,” Richardson said. “But I mean everything gotta have a little bit of change or it’s going to die.”
They have made lots of functional improvements to the new building. They started the process of remodeling a couple of months after they bought it. They have totally gutted the building, they have plumbing, concrete and most of the walls up.
The Elks Lodge has been a deep part of Maryville's history and is looking forward to the future with its new location. Members say this is a hard goodbye, but a warm welcome to the newly improved Elks Lodge.
