After nearly four decades since the last renovation, the third floor of Martindale Hall will be undergoing renovations starting by the end of the summer, Assistant Vice President of Facility Services Dan Haslag said.
The renovations on the floor will include repurposing the 4,260-square-foot area into a lab area, faculty offices and storage areas.
Haslag said there has been a high need for the facility to better support the needs of the Health Science and Wellness building for years, but planning for the renovation project started last fall.
“Numerous areas within the building can be reconfigured and repurposed to better maximize square footage and address space deficiencies,” Haslag said.
Haslag said the bidding for the project is expected to be completed by the end of this month, and once construction starts, it is expected to be a 12-month project. During the construction, the whole third floor of the building will be rendered offline while construction is being done.
Currently, the third floor of Martindale Hall hosts a number of activities, one being the Bearcat Steppers’ practice area. Haslag said all activities currently held in the space will have to be relocated, as this is the area that will be repurposed into labs and faculty offices.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick said at the March 17 Board of Regents meeting that this would be a phased project.
“We know there are additional things we want to do … We talked about it as part of our campus master plan,” Carrick said. “This third floor renovation is the first phase of a larger project.”
Provost Jamie Hooyman reiterated that this is going to have multiple phases, but the third floor is the first renovation being made on the project.
“There was concern since there is office space up there,” Hooyman said. “We want to be careful that we are committing money to projects that are going to be going to the students. The part about that is … this is phase one of multiple phases. Other parts of the phases will be more on the classrooms and things like that.”
Carrick said Martindale Hall is one of the oldest buildings on campus, last renovated in the 1970s.
“When we think about the School of Health Science and Wellness and the changes in programming since the early-to-mid-‘70s, obviously the renovation is much-needed,” she said.
The Board of Regents approved the renovation proposal not to exceed $1.3 million. Carrick said out of the majority of the funding of the project, around $1 million will be provided by private donors, while the other $300,000 would come from the University’s capital budget.
