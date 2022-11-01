The last day to vote in the midterm elections is right around the corner. For the state of Missouri specifically, there are a lot of ballot initiatives that will be voted on in this election.
The first amendment on the ballot is Missouri Amendment 1. This would amend the Missouri Constitution to allow the state treasurer to invest state funds in highly rated municipal securities. A municipal security is defined as a bond that is issued by state or local governments.
The ballot measure would also allow the legislature to pass laws that would allow the treasurer to invest in other financial instruments and securities that they deem reasonable. Some examples are cash instruments, derivative instruments, debt based financial instruments, and equity based financial instruments.
Cash instruments are a financial instrument whose value is influenced by the current market. Derivative instruments are a financial instrument that derives its performance from the performance of an underlying asset. The underlying trades in the cash or spot markets. Debt based financial instruments are assets that require a fixed payment to the holder which usually comes with interest. Equity based financial instruments are assets that serve as legal ownership of a specific entity.
As of right now, the state treasurer is only allowed to invest in federal and agency bonds, time deposits in Missouri banks, repurchase agreements or short-term unsecured corporate debt.
The next amendment for voters to decide on is Missouri Amendment 3. If the majority of voters vote yes, this amendment will change the Missouri Constitution to legalize marijuana for adults who live in Missouri who are over the age of 21. This includes sale for personal use, purchase, possession and consumption.
John Payne, campaign manager of Legal Missouri 2022, said this initiative will allow individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison, parole or probation and have their records expunged automatically, which is different from some states who have included expungement in their legalization initiatives.
The final part of the amendment is that if it’s passed, the state will enact a 6% tax on the retail price of recreational marijuana.
Payne said he believes if this initiative is passed, the tax revenues from marijuana businesses will help the Missouri economy immensely, and that those revenues will go towards funding areas such as public defenders, veterans services and more.
“This is something that is going to really improve the lives of tens of thousands of people who are no longer going to be arrested, hundreds of thousands of people who will be eligible for expungement and also create a lot of economic opportunities,” Payne said.
The next amendment being voted on in Midterms is Missouri Amendment 4. This amendment would amend Section 21, Article X of the Missouri State Constitution by allowing the Missouri General Assembly to increase minimum required funding for a police force that has been established by a state board of police commissioners before 2027.
This amendment would increase the minimum funding of the Kansas City, Missouri police force. The reason being that Kansas City is the only city in Missouri that does not have local jurisdiction over its police force.
The final amendment being put forth is Missouri Amendment 5. This amendment to the Missouri State Constitution would create the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which would serve as an administrative department within the state's executive branch.
Capt. James Richardson, commander of the Northwest Missouri State Show-Me GOLD program, said that this amendment would create a direct tie to the governor for the national guard and would be helpful in times of disaster.
“I think this will make us able to respond faster, more efficiently and more directly,” Richardson said. “We have National Guard students, and particularly in my program, I’m hopefully developing them to be future commanders as well. When these guys are eventually in charge later on in their careers, this will make their career just that more efficient.”
Another subject voters will be making a decision on during this election is the Missouri Constitutional Convention Question. If the majority of voters vote yes to the question, a group of elected delegates will come together to have a constitutional convention. At this convention, they will discuss elements of the state constitution and discuss whether or not changes need to be made to the document.
Polling locations will open 6 a.m. and close 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Missouri voters will be required to bring a valid government-issued photo identification in order to vote. Valid forms of identification listed by the Missouri Secretary of State are a driver’s license, a non-driver license, a United States passport or a military ID.
