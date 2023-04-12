Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
April 9
There is an open investigation for a terrorist threat in the B.D. Owens Library, Colden Hall, Wells Hall and Valk Center.
April 7
There is a closed investigation for a trespass warning in The Station.
April 6
There is an open investigation for property damage in Franken Hall.
There is a closed investigation for animal neglect in Parking Lot 42.
April 5
There is a closed investigation for property damage in Parking Lot 42.
April 4
There was an accident between Dinesh Reddy Nandigana, 23, and Matthew Baker, 52, in Parking Lot 25.
Maryville Police Department
April 11
A summons was issued to Keghan B. Gammill, 19, for possession of marijuana and being in a park after hours on the 1000 block of North Country Club Road.
A summons was issued to Makenna R. Shea, 18, for possession of marijuana and being in a park after hours on the 1000 block of North Country Club Road.
A summons was issued to Amelia E. Falage,19, for possession of marijuana and being in a park after hours on the 1000 block of North Country Club Road.
April 10
A bicycle was recovered on the 400 block of South Main Street.
Keys were recovered on the 700 block of North Main Street.
April 7
There is an ongoing investigation for lost or stolen property on the 500 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Peyton N. Gilley, 21, for driving while intoxicated and an equipment violation on the 900 block of South Main Street.
April 5
There was an accident between Tristan R. Trimble, 19, and Michelle R. Knapp, 56, on the 1100 block of North Main Street. Trimble was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
April 4
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Kayelyn Edmondson on the 1000 block of North Mulberry Street.
April 2
A summons was issued to Patrick M. Bauer, 21, for driving while intoxicated and failure to dim headlights on the 300 block of West Fourth Street.
March 30
A summons was issued to Shannon E. Jackson, 45, for assault on the 600 block of South Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.