The Maryville City Council spent just 30 minutes discussing various changes to yard space and usage regulations at the April 24 meeting.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland discussed the changes that would be happening with yard accessories, like buildings, and portable storage containers.
“Really the only change with that is increasing the height of an accessory building allowed from 15 feet to 20 feet,” Heiland said. “... This will not have a huge impact visually, but it will be easier for our staff as well as the builders so come in underneath that 20 foot height limit on that.”
The change was made because the builders were commonly producing yard accessories that were around 17 feet tall.
There is now a limit of two yard accessories that are allowed on a lot and the size is limited to 1,500 square feet, or not more than 10% of the lot size. If someone had a larger property and wanted more than two yard accessories, there will be a process they can go through to try and have more, that is still being finalized. Portable storage containers will require a temporary building permit with no more than one per lot. The permits will be $15.
Council members asked about how these regulations will be managed. There will be an enforcement officer, if they see an issue they will reach out to the homeowner and go through a process to rectify the issue.
“The first step is always just that outreach and trying to educate the homeowners with (regulations),” Heiland said.
City Manager Greg McDanel updated Council on the progress of the South Main Corridor Project. Phase I was meant to be completed by April 28, but now will not be until done until this summer. McDanel said Phase 1 is about 82% complete.
The delays are because of weather and other circumstances. The contractors are allowed days for these delays and will continue work.
Traffic signals have been installed and McDanel said will be running in a while and sidewalks are being worked on. Phase II construction bidding is still being done. Mayor Tye Parsons also commented on the delays.
“I think it’s important to note that the city continues to work with our contractors to work hard to move the project along,” Parsons said. “... We expect this summer for sure we’ll be done and ready to go, we appreciate the public's patience as we continue to finish up this project.”
Other City Council Business:
Council member Benjamin Lipiec will be a part of the Tourism Board.
Council member Bryan Williams will be on the Regional Council of Governments Board, which coordinates with other counties to address any large issues.
Jacob Katsion was approved for a special use permit to rent out an apartment.
Council amended Chapter 235, smoking in workplaces and public places, to remove the term ‘medical’ in front of marijuana to apply to all usages of marijuana and prevent people from publically using it.
Council adopted the Nodaway County Multi-Jurisdictional Local Hazard Mitigation Plan, which reduces long-term hazard risks for people and property.
Council accepted the Stormwater Management Plan for the Southview Apartments, Phase III.
Council executed a rights-of-way agreement for communication facilities with Embarq Missouri, Inc.
