The scheduled hearing for a felony case involving a Northwest student has been postponed to April 12 after 4th Circuit Associate Judge Robert Rice granted continuance.
Logan D. Fainter, 19, of Macon, Missouri, is charged with invasion of privacy — a Class E felony — for allegedly video recording two female students in a University residence hall bathroom.
After an arrest by University Police, Fainter was booked into the Nodaway County Jail Feb. 13. Fainter first appeared in court Feb. 15, within 48 hours of confinement, at which time Rice filed a bond condition of release from the jail.
In arraignment, Fainter entered a not-guilty plea. The case was originally set for docket call March 1 in a criminal setting.
Fainter made the court-allowed 10% bond payment, paying $500 of his $5,000 bond, and was released from the county jail Feb. 15. The court ordered Fainter to report directly to Private Probation Services in Macon, Missouri, to undergo a GPS monitoring system. He has been residing at his permanent residence since his bond payment.
While it is still under investigation, UPD declined to comment on the details of the ongoing case.
According to a probable cause statement from University Police, two female students completed voluntary written reports describing similar incidents that took place Jan. 27 and Feb. 5. The voluntary reports described a white male pointing a cell phone camera over or under the shower stall they occupied while they were nude.
Both victims verified they did not give anyone consent to photograph, film, videotape, produce or otherwise create an image of them in the shower.
Under Missouri law, invasion of privacy, RsMo: 565.252 is a class A misdemeanor unless a person who creates an image in violation of the statute “distributes the image to another or transmits the image in a manner that allows access to that image via computer; a person disseminates or permits the dissemination by any means, to another person, of a videotape, photograph, or film obtained in violation of the section; more than one person is viewed, photographed, filmed or videotaped during the same course of conduct; or the offense was committed by a person who has previously been found guilty of invasion of privacy.”
The law defines "same course of conduct" as “more than one person has been viewed, photographed, filmed, or videotaped under the same or similar circumstances pursuant to one scheme or course of conduct, whether at the same or different times.” This aspect of the violation is what caused Fainter to be charged with a single Class E felony.
According to the UPD probable cause statement, Fainter gave written consent to a search of his phone without a warrant at 12:59 p.m. Feb. 10. The first victim identified her black Under Armour flip-flops in an image found in the search. The date and time stamp aligned with the original statement made by the first victim, and the sandals were placed into evidence.
The same probable cause statement said Fainter admitted Feb. 13 to creating an image or a video of an unknown person without their consent at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 27 in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall. He admitted to doing the same to another person Feb. 5, according to the statement.
In Missouri, Class E felonies are the least severe in terms of punishment. They are punishable by up to four years in prison, one year in jail or a fine of up to $10,000. Under this felony class, there may also be a chance for probation.
