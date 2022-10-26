Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Oct. 22
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Roberta Hall.
Oct. 21
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
Oct. 19
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall.
There was an accident between Kayla Walser, 21, and Christopher Ruhnke, 20, in Parking Lot 38.
Oct. 18
Carter Kinslow, 19, was in an accident in Parking Lot 57.
Oct. 16
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in North Complex.
Oct. 15
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Dieterich Hall.
Maryville Police Department
Oct. 20
There was an accident between Dominick W. Wendte, 20, and Tryce O. Floyd, 19, on the 1700 block of South Main Street. Wendte was given a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
Oct. 19
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing on the 200 block of West 12th Street.
Oct. 16
There was an accident between Dustin T. Struedy, 38, and James E. Rucker, 66, on the 1700 block of South Main Street.
Oct. 15
A summons was issued to Anothony R.T. Ferguson, 20, for driving while suspended and excessive acceleration on the 800 block of North Walnut Street.
A summons was issued to Jasper A. Shunk, 19, for a minor in possession, possession of a fake ID and improper display of a license plate on the 200 block of East Third Street.
