The Brick & Click conference will be held in person for the first time since COVID-19 from 8 a.m-5 p.m Nov. 3 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom.
The one-day event is held for academic librarians that hold sessions relevant to them. These sessions may include topics about diversity, student employment, information literacy and connecting with students. There will be networking opportunities, goody bags, food and a library tour at the end.
There will also be a social hour at 5 p.m. and a survey at the end for participants to fill out to get feedback for next year's conference.
Terra Feick is the assistant library director of access services and has been working with Northwest for nine years. Brandy Brady is the assistant library director of information services and has been here for seven years. They are both co-coordinators of Brick & Click.
“We weren't there in the beginning but to my understanding, there really wasn’t any conferences geared toward academic libraries, at least in the midwest,” Brady said. “So they thought this would be a good opportunity to bring librarians together to network, share ideas and the other benefit is then any money that is made we can use towards professional development for our staff.”
Northwest started Brick & Click in 2001, and its purpose is to give librarians information about what's working and what’s not working. The entire library staff works the conference except for the student staff.
The conference was held in person on even years, and on odd years it was hosted online. Since COVID, it's been online for three years. Feick said it still has success online but there are important aspects lost. Networking is one of those aspects, there are not the same opportunities available to connect online as it is in-person.
“We tried different ways to have them network online and offer different opportunities, we offered breakout room, but they just don’t get into the networking piece online they just wanna get the information and get out,” Brady said. “Whereas when we have it in-person, there is a lot more comradery.”
At an in-person conference, it offers breakfast and lunch which gives time for people to mingle. It also offers games and activities that get people to talk — these provide a more comforting environment where people are more willing to engage and connect with others.
Most librarians go to conferences and even tour libraries. Even when Feick travels on her own, she tours different academic libraries. You can learn what type of furniture is popular and most comfortable for students and what libraries are trying out.
Brick & Click always offered a tour of the library, but this year they decided to conclude the conference with a tour of the library.
“It's usually so popular. People have so many questions that they were missing sessions when they would go back. So we moved it to the end so that way if it goes a little long they aren't missing any sessions,” Brady said.
Since COVID, librarians had to learn how to interact with students in remote ways. These sessions this year will focus on getting students re-engaged in a library setting. Brady has seen many more faces in the library this year compared to last year throughout the day and more seats being taken up.
Brick & Click can offer librarians the chance to learn from others and get them on the right track again after COVID.
“I think seeing people in person is going to be exciting again, like I said it has been awhile. People are excited they all show up for breakfast. Some people have been coming every year. So it’s fun to see the same familiar faces again and see how they are doing at their library,” Brady said.
