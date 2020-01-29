The Student Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Chair encourages students to come to Student Senate to ask for appropriations and recognitions and would like to see some changes made to the Student Senate bylaws.
Sophomore Benjamin Kutz, the governmental affairs committee chair, said that he also has goals to write new bylaws for Student Senate to fix any discrepancies with the current bylaws.
“Governmental Affairs has been one of those committees that is just like … we don’t have a direction on spending our money,” Kutz said.
Kutz said the Governmental Affairs budget, which is within the overall Student Senate budget, is split into two separate accounts. One account is for the committee’s normal operations and the other is for the Legislative Reception, which is a trip that Governmental Affairs takes to Jefferson City in February to lobby for funding for higher education and for other causes that students feel passionate about.
Kutz said since the trip is such a big and complicated trip to plan, it usually takes more money than some other trips done by other committees.
Kutz also said the normal operations budget is used just like any other committee would use their budget. This budget is dedicated to events such as booths in the J. W. Jones Student Union.
It is currently unknown how large both the normal operations budget and the Legislative Reception budget are. Debrielle Patee-Merrill, the executive treasurer of Student Senate, said that the two budgets are completely separate. Kutz added that the two budgets do not interact at all.
Kutz said the committee’s goals for the semester are to have a successful voter registration campaign, a successful Legislative Reception trip, to get some bylaws rewritten for Student Senate and to get more student organizations on campus to ask for funding from Student Senate.
The Governmental Affairs Committee is working to get at least 50% of students on campus registered to vote by the end of the semester. Kutz and the rest of the Governmental Affairs Committee are striving for this goal through working with various organizations on campus to spread the word of an online way to register to vote through Turbovote.
Kutz said when he came to his position of Governmental Affairs Committee Chair, he noticed some discrepancies in the current Student Senate bylaws, such as the bylaws state that Senators are required to be a part of two committees when Student Senate actually only requires them to be in one.
The last goal of Kutz and the Governmental Affairs Committee is to get students and student organizations to some to Student Senate to ask for appropriations and recognitions.
Appropriations are when Student Senate gives money to organizations when they need it, and recognitions are when Student Senate officially recognizes new organizations on campus.
The money that is used to make appropriations comes from a rollover budget, which is money from last year’s budget that was not used and is rolled into the next year’s budget.
“Right now, our rollover budget … is fairly large, and we currently have no way of spending it. … We have no way of having people apply for us to spend it,” Kutz said.
Since there is no way for students to apply to receive appropriations, not many students go to Student Senate for organizational funding.
Another part of the rollover budget is that it could be used for improvements on campus. However, not many students or organizations know about this, so the funds just roll over again the next year.
