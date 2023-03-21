Sigma Tau Gamma - Theta Chapter and Blake Ommen’s family have raised almost $40,000 for Ommen’s medical bills and other recovery expenses.
On the way home for spring break March 4, Sigma Tau Gamma - Theta Chapter member Blake Ommen got in a severe car crash. Ommen is now suffering from a severe brain injury and is on a road to recovery.
Ommen was in a work zone on Interstate 29 when a car failed to brake and rear ended him. The driver of that car did not have insurance, so two GoFundMes were created to support Ommen and his family. The money donated will go towards his medical bills and other expenses for recovery.
Sigma Tau Gamma - Theta Chapter Vice President Tyler Brockhoff and member Jake Coddington have both been involved throughout the process. Coddington said Ommen has been flown to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery process from the University of Kansas Medical Center.
“Slowly but surely, Blake is making steps to get better,” Brockhoff said.
Coddington said Ommen is blinking and trying to talk, though it’s more mumbling and even walking a little.
With around 600 donations together as of March 21, the GoFundMes have been helpful in raising money for Ommen — the highest donation being $2,000. The fundraisers were created March 7 and 8, one by Ommen’s family and one by Sigma Tau Gamma - Theta Chapter. There are going to be more fundraisers hosted by different organizations on campus.
Sigma Tau Gamma - Theta Chapter had its executive meeting, and its normal spring philanthropy event will have half of the proceeds going to Ommen’s family and the other half going to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Coddington has had direct contact with Ommen’s family throughout this. The family has stayed positive throughout the recovery process. Coddington said he and a group of friends went to visit Ommen on the day of the accident, and Ommen’s mother is doing better.
“His mom has been texting me, just giving me updates, and she has been really optimistic through the whole thing,” Coddington said.
Brockhoff said that some of the other fraternities and sororities are also going to be holding fundraisers for Ommen in the next few weeks.
“Go support and keep praying for Blake,” Brockhoff said.
Ommen still has a long road of recovery ahead of him due to the extent of his injuries. The GoFundMes are significantly helping his family cover costs. Coddington said Ommen’s family really appreciate the support being shown from everybody.
Both the community and campus are showing support for Ommen with donations, other fundraisers being made, cards and other words of support for him. Sororities have reached out to Sigma Tau Gamma - Theta Chapter, and alumni of the fraternity are also showing their support. Some of the alumni are doing jersey auctions to raise even more money.
“(The support) has been really helpful,” Coddington said. “I know his family really appreciates that.”
